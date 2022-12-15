The luxury SUV sector has never been more competitive with many of the traditional manufacturers in this sector being put under increasing pressure by companies such as Kia and Hyundai with the release of exciting electrified EV’s such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

On top of the eye-catching, futuristic looks of the Kia EV6, it can outcompete across most categories when compared to a similarly price Audi Q5.