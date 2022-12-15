The luxury SUV sector has never been more competitive with many of the traditional manufacturers in this sector being put under increasing pressure by companies such as Kia and Hyundai with the release of exciting electrified EV’s such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.
On top of the eye-catching, futuristic looks of the Kia EV6, it can outcompete across most categories when compared to a similarly price Audi Q5.
|Car
|Audi Q5 SUV 40 TDI Quattro Sport 5dr S Tronic [2023]
|Kia EV6 SUV 166kW Air 77.4kWh 5dr Auto [2023]
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Full Electric
|OTR Price
|£49,130
|£45,245
|Business Lease Price* Per Month
|£465.01
|£464.62
|0-60 Time
|7.6 Seconds
|7.3 Seconds
|BHP
|204
|226
|Fuel Cost** per 10,000 Miles
|£1,986.37 exc AdBlue
|£1,828.24 with 100% Public Charging or as low as £290.21 with a Project EV Charger**
|Maintenance (Service, Tyres, MOT)***
|£47.99/month
|£20.39/month
|Tax
|Yes
|Free
|CO2 Emissions
|165g/km
|0
|London ULEZ Fee
|£12.50/day
|£0
*Based on a 48-month business lease contract, with a 6 month initial payment, 10,000 annual miles on ‘selectcar leasing’ website, calculated on 08/12/22
**Diesel prices based on RAC Price Watch on 08/12/22. Public Charging Prices calculated using average pricing of 63p/Kwh. Project EV Charger rate calculated using 100% octopus intelligence rate at 10p/kwh. All figures based on 100% battery efficiency and are estimations only. Calculated on 08/12/22.
***Based on a SelectCar Leasing Maintenance package add on, using previously stated contract criteria from *. Calculated on 08/12/22
