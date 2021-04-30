Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Fleet Management Programme – Vimcar
Reading Time: < 1 minute
VIMCAR’s the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching in the UK.
It’s core product is Vimcar Fleet Geo, which is unique in that it is extremely easy to order, install and use – making it perfect for small businesses, particularly those with no dedicated full-time fleet manager.
And it’s been a successful launch, recognised by the judges in the 2021 Business Vans Awards where Vimcar was highly commended in the Van Fleet Management category.
Vimcar updates its fleet technology monthly, in line with customer feedback, enabling it to make the product easy to use.
A recent software update means that it now refreshes its fleet trackers’ GPS every 20 seconds making its tracking product the industry’s most accurate.
It also offers:
- No hidden costs – no installation or servicing costs, no cancellation fees
- Industry-beating customer service – with free product onboarding and in-built support every business day
- Flexible price plans – with a contract to fit the needs of any given business.
Vimcar said it is focused on making a product that helps small to medium sized businesses succeed. It is this approach that has contributed to us becoming one of the top 20 fastest-growing tech companies (Deloitte, 2020).
To find out more about Vimcar click here
