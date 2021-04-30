Reading Time: < 1 minute
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2 emissions of just 51g/km and a 33-mile electric-only range.
As a result, Velar P400e benefits from low Benefit-in-Kind tax bands; from just 10% in 20/21 and 11% in 21/22 – for a 40% rate taxpayer that equates to a monthly car tax liability from around £245/ month.
That’s why this model was highly commended by the judges in this year’s Business Motoring Best Large SUV category.
The P400e is already in strong demand from SME customers, especially senior management employees who appreciate the spacious, luxurious and stylish interior.
With Active Road Noise cancellation on selected models, it’s ideal for taking the stress out of long motorway journeys. Unlike many competitor models the Velar P400e is compatible with rapid charging points, meaning a 0-80% charge of its battery takes just 30 minutes, so you can using EV Mode more often.
In-car connectivity is boosted by the new Pivi infotainment system, which responds instantly to driver inputs. Software updates are available over-the-air via the vehicle’s embedded data connection at no cost, and can even be scheduled at a time to suit.
This ensures customers always have the latest maps, apps and vehicle features without the need to visit a retailer.
To find out more about the Range Rover Velar click here
