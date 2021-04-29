Reading Time: < 1 minute

ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with style, space, connectivity and performance.

That’s why it was highly commended in this year’s Business Motoring Small SUV Awards. The latest addition to Škoda’s SUV range is available in a variety of different specifications to suit every individual need and budget, from the entry level Kamiq S to the range-topping Monte Carlo.

As well as an array of specifications, the Kamiq is available with several different petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI offers the choice of 95PS and 110PS, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI produces 150PS and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in eight seconds.

The mid-range Kamiq SE Drive offers SME customers maximum value for money, providing the necessary practicality, comfort and connectivity features at a P11D value of little over £20,000.

As standard, all SE Drive models come fully equipped with 17-inch Propus Aero black alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights with automatic headlight control, Škoda’s Amundsen infotainment system with 9.2-inch touchscreen display and wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay (wired for Android).

The range also boasts a number of the latest safety technologies to provide additional protection for drivers and those around them including Front Assist, Lane Assist, Rear Parking Sensors and Cruise Control.

P11D values for the Kamiq SE Drive start from £20,350, with a BiK of 27% and CO2 from 122g/km making the Kamiq an excellent option for SME customers seeking SUV practicality with compact hatch capabilities.

