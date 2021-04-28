Reading Time: 2 minutes

THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s.

Its combination of a 280+ mile electric range, price, government grant and tax benefits made it a worthy winner of the best Company Car in this year’s Business Motoring Awards.

With a class-leading driving range of up to 282 miles on a single charge the e-Niro is equipped with a choice of two power outputs, both featuring a lithium-ion battery pack. The 39kWh version manages 180 miles on a single charge, producing zero on-road CO2 emissions, while on the WLTP city cycle, it can travel up to 251 miles.

The high-powered 64kWh edition provides a driving range of more than 282 miles on a single charge, and up to 382 miles when measured on the WLTP city cycle.

Standard on selected grades , the 10.25-inch touchscreen HMI (human-machine interface) in the centre of the dashboard offers a series of features specific to Kia’s new electric vehicle.

It enables owners to locate nearby charging points and monitor the level of remaining charge and range. It also lets owners gauge their trip and lifetime CO2 reduction from driving the e-Niro, compared to a petrol car of a similar size.

The HMI lets owners set an approximate departure time for their next journey, enabling the car to heat itself to a set temperature before the driver departs. The charge management function also intelligently manages the flow of electricity to the battery when charging, to help extend the life of the battery.

The Kia Fleet and Business Support package starts with the sales experience at dealership level. As Fleet has become increasingly important to the brand, the customer will find all of our 190 dealers willing and able to supply to business customers.

However, there is also a core of approximately half the network who have achieved ‘Business Champion‘ status, meaning they are particularly conversant with different acquisition methods and business needs.

Then at the highest level, there are 30 specialist dealers who are able to offer a real consultative service to business users of all sizes.

All dealers have access to Kia’s Contract Hire facility which offers very competitive rates on operating leases which can include maintenance if required.

