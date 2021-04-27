Reading Time: < 1 minute

COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021 Business Motoring Vehicle Remarketing Award.

Aston Barclay, one of the UK’s leading independent supplier of used vehicle remarketing services with two business units: Aston Barclay Auctions and The Car Buying Group.

Over 50 years of sector experience have combined to create a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car supermarkets, banks, fleets, finance houses and manufacturers to used vehicle buyers.

It seeks to drive returns and unlock increased value for both vehicle buyers and vendors, creating cost, time, and environmental savings, and providing fast and efficient disposal, purchase, management, and oversight of used vehicles.

Aston Barclay is the only remarketing provider to fully integrate and connect the vehicle journey from retail to wholesale in this way.

This digital evolution dates to 2017 when the business became the first remarketing supplier in the UK to provide buyers with a mobile bidding App creating an anywhere, anytime competitive market.

With over 26 application releases to date and more than 16,000 iOS downloads, the Buyers App – a core component of its digital platform – has generated in-excess of £100m in total vehicle sales value.

This platform now combines Aston Barclay’s Appraisal, Dashboard, Online Catalogue, and e-Live auction products into an end-to-end used vehicle proposition.

The digital journey takes individual used vehicles from initial vehicle appraisal, right through to physical delivery with options to increase speed of sale including dealer underwriting from The Car Buying Group.

