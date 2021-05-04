Reading Time: < 1 minute
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions.
This is why the Karoq was highly commended by the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring Best Medium SUV category
The equipment highlights include the Virtual Pedal (optional) for opening the boot lid hands-free, numerous driver assistance systems and the optional VarioFlex rear seats, which gives a whole new meaning to the concept of ‘interior versatility’. SMEs can choose from five engine options – three TSI petrol units with outputs ranging from 110PS to 190PS and two TDI diesels also with power outputs of 116PS and 150PS.
All five are available with a seven speed DSG transmission as an option, with four-wheel drive available on the 150PS diesel engine and the 2.0 TSI 190PS SportLine.
The Karoq is available in six trims, including SE Technology, which has been designed to offer business customers even more value. Equipment as standard includes 17-inch Triton alloy wheels, Halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights, dual-zone climate control, Škoda’s Amundsen satellite navigation system with 8-inch touchscreen display and wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay (wired for Android).
The range further boasts an array of safety technology with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Warning including autonomous emergency braking and Adaptive Cruise Control as standard.
The Škoda Karoq has a P11D from £22,950 and BiK from 28%. The practicality offered from the SUV with the packed technological and comfort features presented in SE Technology specification make the Karoq an economic and versatile option for SMEs.
To find out more about the Karoq click here
