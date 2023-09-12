Reading Time: 8 minutes

What is it?

It’s Dacia bringing its famed value-for-money approach to the 7-seater family car sector and the Jogger adds to the brand’s model line up in the UK which now includes the Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Duster.

What it brings to the 7-seater sector is something for larger families at a more affordable price, offering the length and practicality of an estate car, the spaciousness of an MPV, and the styling of an SUV all packaged up in a price-to-spaciousness ratio that is unique to Dacia.

Smart thinking and clever touches feature heavily in the Jogger, from the ingenious modular roof rails to the innovative Media Control system that places the smartphone at the centre of the car’s multimedia system – more on that a little later.

There are two engines including the TCe 110 turbocharged petrol while Dacia remains the only manufacturer to offer a full range of bi-fuel models, a commitment the All-New Jogger continues with the availability of the LPG TCe 100 Bi-Fuel engine. Joining the range this year is Dacia’s first hybrid powertrain option.

Launched in the UK in late 2021, the Jogger is based on the company’s modular CMF-B platform that also lies at the heart of the new Sandero. In the Jogger, a unique rear module extends the car’s length to just over 4.5m, making it the longest model in Dacia’s range. This extra length is key to the Jogger’s spaciousness, allowing it to deliver the same level of versatility as many larger models from the segment above.

The body structure has been reinforced in key areas to protect against the shocks that are a natural part of an active life, while a generous 200mm of ground clearance (unladen) ensures the Jogger will be more than up to the challenge of a family adventure.

The roof rails (depending on model) use an ingenious patented system that transforms them in just a few simple steps to accept anything from skis to mountain bikes, complete with a generous 80kg carrying capacity.

In line with Dacia’s brand ethos of offering customer-driven essentials all for unbeatable value, the Jogger is available in a choice of three well-equipped trim levels – Essential, Expression and Extreme.

Priced from just £18,295, the Jogger Essential includes manual air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors, height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, automatic headlights, electric front windows, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), and Dacia’s clever Media Control that places the smartphone at the centre of the infotainment experience.

From only £19,595, the Jogger Expression adds Dacia’s innovative modular roof rails, dark tinted rear windows, body-colour door handles, body-colour electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic wipers, front fog lights, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, and clever 16-inch ‘Flex’ steel wheels that, although styled to replicate the appearance of alloy wheels, are more robust and affordable should they need to be replaced.

Also included is upgraded interior trim with Satin Grey door handles and a soft-feel steering wheel, keyless entry, electric parking brake, high central armrest with storage, automatic air conditioning, and Dacia’s 8-inch Media Display infotainment system with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Topping out of the range at £20,595, the Jogger Extreme gains a unique outdoor-themed exterior design with Copper Brown door mirrors, Copper Brown highlights on the roof bars and front fog light surrounds, a gloss black shark fin antenna, topographical pattern on the snorkel and lower doors, plus 16-inch black alloy wheels with Copper Brown Dacia logo on the centre caps.

What do we think?

Thanks to its 4.5m length and 2.9m wheelbase, the Dacia Jogger offers unrivalled interior space for a family of seven. With three full rows of seating, the Jogger can easily accommodate up to seven adults in comfort or, with the split-folding seats arranged into almost 60 possible configurations, up to 2,085 litres of cargo space.

The second-row seats offer plenty of seat height, similar to those in the front, together with generous foot- and knee-room. A simple tipping mechanism provides access to the third-row seats, made easier by longer rear doors, while an impressive 855mm of headroom and 127mm of knee-room allows two adults to sit in comfort.

With all seats in place, the boot offers a useful 212-litres of storage space, rising to 699-litres with the third-row seats folded and measured to the top of the backrest. Folding the second-row seats and removing the third-row increases that further to an impressive maximum 2,085 litres, while the long boot floor (2,000mm) can easily accommodate a pram or a child’s bike without disassembly.

Dacia’s ingenious design ensures the available space can be used in any number of ways, with four lashing rings, three load hooks, and elastic straps to hold loads safely and securely. With a 12V socket and ISOFIX child-seat mounts for the outer second-row seats, the Jogger offers maximum versatility.

Fold-down tray tables (standard on Extreme) and cup holders for the second-row seats ensure all occupants are kept entertained, while even those in the third row have their own armrests and tilt-opening windows.

There is 23 litres of storage space spread conveniently throughout the cabin. A generously sized 7-litre glove box is joined by front and rear door pockets capable of holding a 1-litre bottle, with a 1.3-litre lidded storage bin within the centre console and six cup-holders.

Three advanced multimedia and infotainment systems are available in the Jogger, each with a range of powerful connected features. Dacia’s Media Control system revolves around a smartphone docking station integrated into the dashboard. By using the screen that we carry with us every day – our smartphones – Dacia has created a way of maximising usability and familiarity, while also solving the problems caused by aftermarket windscreen mounts and charging cables.

Once the smartphone is held securely within the universal slot, the free Dacia Media Control app places the phone at the heart of the connected experience. Navigation, radio, music, telephone, and vehicle information are all now at the driver’s fingertips, accessed through the phone’s own voice recognition function or via the steering wheel-mounted controls. Music and navigation instructions are channelled through the car’s speakers thanks to the Bluetooth connection, while a conveniently located USB port handles charging duties.

If you bypass the docking station and just use the USB port, you’ll initially get Apple CarPlay on screen but it then disintegrates after a couple of minutes – or at least it did in our test vehicle.

Media Display upgrades the audio experience with four speakers, while an 8-inch touchscreen mounted high on the dashboard and angled towards the driver for maximum visibility takes over from the Media Control docking station. The system boasts both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a new ‘Car’ tab gives access to various ADAS and vehicle settings.

Media Nav builds upon the Media Display system with the addition of smartphone replication for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a full in-car navigation function, and an upgraded audio system with six speakers and two USB ports.

Under the bonnet the TCe 110 1.0-litre three-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine develops 109hp and 200Nm of torque at 2,900rpm. It uses technical innovations such as variable valve timing, a variable displacement oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold, and a particulate filter to achieve impressive performance while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. It does struggle on the hills however, especially when fully loaded with people.

Coupled to a low friction six-speed manual transmission this powertrain delivers low CO 2 emissions (130g/km) and impressive fuel economy (48.7mpg WLTP combined).

Featuring the Dacia brand’s first hybrid petrol-electric powertrain, the Jogger HYBRID 140 boasts all the advantages of the rest of the Jogger range without compromising either cabin space or storage capacity, with the traction battery easily accommodated under the floor in place of the spare wheel.

Well tested within the Renault Group, the proven set-up sees a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors – a 49hp traction motor and a smaller HSG (High-voltage Starter Generator) – plus an innovative multi-mode clutch-less gearbox that optimises gear changes and ensures a smooth power delivery.

During normal driving, the system automatically chooses the best combination of petrol or electric power to suit the prevailing conditions, and switches between them unobtrusively. Whether that calls for zero fuel consumption driving on electric power alone, rapid acceleration with the petrol engine and electric motor working together or using the engine to both drive the wheels and recharge the battery, Dacia’s hybrid system takes care of it all. The system can even use the electric motor to help fill-in the gaps in acceleration that naturally occur when changing gears, leading to exceptionally smooth power delivery and comfortable performance for everyone.

Power for the electric motor comes from a compact 1.2kWh 230V battery tucked away under the floor. It is recharged whenever the driver lifts their foot off the accelerator, but by shifting the drive selector into ‘B’ mode, the driver can choose to recuperate more energy, recharging the battery faster and increasing the braking effect.

This recovery of energy makes for an incredibly efficient drive. In fact, the Jogger HYBRID 140 can spend up to 80% of its time on city roads in full-electric mode, which equates to 40% fuel savings compared to a pure petrol model on the urban cycle.



All Dacia Jogger models feature six airbags, including curtain and side airbags to protect the abdomen, chest and head, as well as a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is standard across the range and uses front-mounted radar to measure the distance to the vehicles in front and warn the driver should a risk of collision be detected. If the driver fails to take avoiding action, the system can amplify or apply the brakes automatically.

(AEBS) is standard across the range and uses front-mounted radar to measure the distance to the vehicles in front and warn the driver should a risk of collision be detected. If the driver fails to take avoiding action, the system can amplify or apply the brakes automatically. Blind Spot Warning illuminates an LED within the door mirror to warn the driver if another vehicle may be concealed from view.

illuminates an LED within the door mirror to warn the driver if another vehicle may be concealed from view. Park Assist comprises ultrasonic rear sensors matched with a rear-view camera to provide both audible and visual assistance during parking manoeuvres.

comprises ultrasonic rear sensors matched with a rear-view camera to provide both audible and visual assistance during parking manoeuvres. Hill Start Assist prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards on a hill by holding the brakes for a period of two seconds after the driver releases their foot from the pedal.

Electronic Stability Control, automatic headlights, cruise control with speed limiter, and emergency E-call are standard across the range, with an electric parking brake, blind spot warning, and reversing camera available on selected trim levels.

Extreme models also benefit from Extended Grip as standard. This clever feature, activated via a button on the centre console, adjusts the electronic stability control (ESC) settings to maximise the available traction on loose surfaces, helping drivers venture further off the beaten track.

PRICING VERSION BIK BASIC

PRICE VAT

20% TOTAL

RETAIL VED DELIVERY

CHARGE FIRST

REG FEE OTR Essential TCe110 MY23 31% £14,529.17 £2,905.83 £17,435.00 £210 £595 £55 £18,295 Expression TCe110 MY23 31% £15,612.50 £3,122.50 £18,735.00 £210 £595 £55 £19,595 Expression HEV 140 MY23 27% £18,454.17 £3,690.83 £22,145.00 £200 £595 £55 £22,995 EXTREME TCe 110 MY23.5 31% £16,445.83 £3,289.17 £19,735.00 £210 £595 £55 £20,595 EXTREME HYBRID 140 MY23.5 27% £19,287.50 £3,857.50 £23,145.00 £200 £595 £55 £23,995 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS ENGINE TCe 110 HYBRID 140 Fuel type Unleaded petrol Unleaded petrol Emissions standards Euro 6D Full Euro 6D Full Engine capacity (cc) 999 1598 Number of cylinders / valves 3 cyl / 12 4 cyl / 16 Maximum power (hp) at rpm 109 @ 5000-5250 140 @ 5600 cumulative Maximum torque (Nm) at rpm 200 @ 2900-3500 144 @ 3400 + 205 electric Traction battery – Lithium-ion 1.2kWh 230V PERFORMANCE Top speed (mph) 114 110 0 – 62 mph (s) 11.2 10.1 GEARBOX Type 6-speed manual Automatic multi-mode TYRES Standard tyre size 205/60 R16 92H 205/60 R16 92H BRAKES Front discs diameter / thickness 280 / 24 280 / 24 Rear brakes 9-inch drums 9-inch drums FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSIONS CO 2 WLTP (g/km) 130 112 Combined cycle WLTP (mpg) 48.7 56.5 Tank capacity (L) 50 50 STEERING AND SUSPENSION Type Electric power steering Turning circle, curb to curb (m) 11.7 Steering wheel turns, lock to lock 3.26 Front suspension type Pseudo McPherson with lower wishbone, spiral spring, hydraulic dampers, anti-roll bar Rear suspension type Semi-rigid axle, spring suspension, hydraulic dampers, anti-roll bar WEIGHT Kerb weight min/max (kg) 1,235 / 1,247 1,404 / 1,406 Gross weight (kg) 1,862 1,995 Gross train weight (kg) 3,062 2,745 Max. braked trailer weight (kg) 1,200 750 Max. unbraked trailer weight (kg) 640 730 Max payload (kg) 627 – 615 591 – 589

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

