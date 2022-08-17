The price of fuel for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) is on the rise and the sale of new Petrol/Diesel vehicles are being ruled out in the UK from 2030, the future of Electric Vehicles has never been so bright.

Amongst the many benefits that come with driving an electric vehicle, such as zero tailpipe emissions and less road noise, you can have the convenience of charging at home, potentially benefitting from low-cost energy tariffs.

But there is more

In addition to these benefits, running an electric vehicle can be much cheaper than a comparative ICE vehicle. Here is a comparison between a BMW 320I M Sport Auto and a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, excluding other benefits to driving an EV such as:

No Congestion Charges

Government Grants

Much lower Benefit In Kind Rate (0% with a range over 130miles)