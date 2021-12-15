BMW’s electric showcase launch for new i4
Reading Time: < 1 minute
DESPITE a new car market in the doldrums thanks to COVID 19 and supply issues, the premium market remains “pretty strong” according to the BMW Group in the UK.
Rob East, General Manager Corporate Sales, said that although there have been challenges, the Group’s underlying perf performance has remained strong. He added: “Certainly the corporate business has been good and we have seen a particular increase in the chauffeur market.
“The supply issue has been a particular challenge in the second half of this year and it’s going to be well into next year before we get back to come sort of normality. We have been de-contenting some models and we have been straight with customers to manage expectations. Generally they are not too concerned about missing out on less important electronics such as wireless phone charging etc.
“What we are finding is that corporate customers still want to meet virtually, there’s less face-to-face, and as we move towards electrification the customers want to talk about sustainability of the vehicle manufacture and the supply chain.”
East was speaking on the sidelines of the BMW Group’s Electric Showcase held at the Farnborough Exhibition Centre where it displayed the full range if full electric and plug-in hybrids from the BMW and Mini brands.
It also provided a UK launchpad for it’s all-electric i4 Gran Coupe which goes on sale starting at £51,904 for the 250hp 40sp with a highly impressive range of 365 miles. The range tops out at £63,905 for M50 with 400hp, a 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and a range of 315 miles.
It feels very impressive to drive with the sort of handling and road manners you would expected from BMW. We hope to bring you a full review in the New Year.
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment