RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.

For SMEs, Škoda’s SE Technology trim has been exclusively designed with businesses in mind, and offers even more value to customers. SMEs have a range of engines available in the SE Technology trim: the 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol engine (manual and DSG), the Superb iV 1.4 TSI 281PS DSG and the 2.0-litre diesel engine with power outputs ranging from 122PS to 150PS.

Equipment included as standard as part of the SE Technology trim includes 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels.

As Škoda’s flagship model, the Superb showcases the brand’s most advanced technologies to make it one of the finest value cars in its sector.

The Superb is available in three powertrains including the recent addition of the Superb iV plug-in hybrid model, and six trims from entry level S trim to the fleet focussed SE Technology to the range topping L&K.

The Superb provides drivers with a comfortable, economic motorway cruiser that encompasses an abundance of space, offering 625-litres of rear boot space in the hatch (485-litre in the Superb iV), which increases to 1,760-litres when the rear seats are folded down (1,610-litres in the Superb iV). Whilst the estates boasts a cavernous 1,950 litres with the rear seats folded (1,800 in the Superb iV).

The latest addition to the range, the Superb iV combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged TSI engine with a 85kWh electric motor, delivering a total output of 218PS and a total range of up to 578 miles – 39 miles of which can be completed using pure electric power. This enables company car drivers and SME customers to manage their fuel consumption economically. The addition of the plug-in hybrid technology allows the Superb iV to achieve a WLTP combined fuel consumption of 256.8 – 156.9 mpg.

