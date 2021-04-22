Reading Time: < 1 minute

INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp.

This drives the front wheels, while at the rear axle there’s an electric motor and a 15kWh battery under the back seats.

Total system output is 309bhp and 540Nm of torque, enough to get the Evoque from 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds, and it can reach 84mph on electric power alone.

On top of that, it’s good looking with great residual values combining all the SUV attributes with hybrid power.

The new Range Rover Evoque is the second-generation of the most successful Land Rover product ever, now available with a plug-in hybrid P300e variant.

With an electric-only range of 34 miles and CO2 emissions of just 44g/km. As a result, Evoque P300e benefits from low Benefit-in-Kind tax bands; from just 10% in 20/21 and 11% in 21/22 – for a 40% rate taxpayer that equates to a monthly car tax liability from around £150/ month.

The P300e is already in strong demand from SME customers; fleet managers for its compelling financial package and end-users for its refined driving experience, luxurious cabin, hi-tech functions and cutting-edge exterior.

