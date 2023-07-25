Reading Time: < 1 minute

FLEET management company CBVC and Electrix are expanding their partnership to include business contract hire.

Until now ElectriX, a one-stop shop offering drivers everything they need to get on the road with an electric car, was only available to personal customers. The offering has now been extended to help businesses switch to electric vehicles.

Mike Manners, Managing Director of CBVC, which provides the end-to-end leasing journey for ElectriX, said: “ The environmental, social, and governance agenda (ESG) is so important for businesses right now and the transition to electric vehicles is a core part of that. We’ve already helped many customers to decarbonise their fleets and we’re looking forward to supporting more businesses to make the switch.’

As well as assisting companies with their ESG agendas, business contract hire is a cost-effective option for small to medium enterprises looking to lease an electric vehicle rather than purchase it. Low benefit-in-kind taxation is also a significant incentive for drivers to make the switch to zero-emission motoring.

The ElectriX website has a wide range of electric cars to suit a range of business budgets, with a variety of cars available in under 12 weeks and some deliverable in 30 days.

Demand for electric vehicles continues to grow strongly. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported 152,968 Battery Electric Vehicle new registrations year-to-date (June), an uplift of 33 per cent against the same period last year. The SMMT predicts that nearly half a million plug-in vehicles (including hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles) will join Britain’s roads this year

