Reading Time: 2 minutes

INSURERS are telling fleets that minimising claims rates are the key to keeping electric vehicle (EV) premiums under control, the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) said.

The organisation reported in October last year that its members were complaining that while all insurance premiums were rising substantially, EVs were being especially targeted.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £9.95 GET THE GUIDE

Paul Hollick, chair, said: “Our advice to fleets at that time was to engage their insurers in a dialogue about possible solutions, and many of them have been doing just that. The main message that is coming through is that insurers want to see evidence of good core risk management, and how this having an impact on claims rates.

“This might sound obvious but it seems they want to work with fleets to see that insurance fundamentals are being properly followed when it comes to EVs.”

Hollick said that the mood could be summed up by one fleet manager, who had reported that “our insurer’s view is that as long as we can demonstrate that we’re managing the risk, such as by training drivers to use EVs, we won’t see an increase in premiums.”

He said that another had fed back that their insurer had indicated that the cost of repairing and replacing EVs would always be a distant secondary consideration to simply working to keep claims as low as possible.

“The fleet view is often that insurers don’t like EVs because they tend to be expensive to buy, that parts are often in short supply, and that the electrical, mechanical and bodywork expertise needed to repair them is still in short supply.

“However, it appears that if you talk to the insurers themselves, they’ll say that these things matter but only to a limited extent, and that the most important fact when it comes to controlling premiums is to do more to prevent EV accidents and theft.

“They also appear to want evidence that fleets have an understanding that EVs are different from ICE vehicles and to see this applied to risk management – driver training is mentioned – but really, they’re mainly interested in the fundamentals.”

Hollick said that the dialogues fleets were having with insurers were indicative of the importance of keeping channels of communication open with suppliers. “Some fleets may view the attitudes from insurers that are being reported here with a degree of scepticism. However, we are certainly hearing from others who are doing what their insurer is asking in terms of managing EV risk that their premiums are not rising, or only by a little. It shows that talking to suppliers in the face of rising costs can have an impact.”

AFP board member Peter Milchard will be taking a lead on insurance topics within the organisation, supporting members and helping to educate the insurance market about our fleet requirements.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

