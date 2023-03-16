Reading Time: 3 minutes

JUMP in fleet registrations for the challenger brand Cupra UK is in noticeable contrast to the fleet industry’s overall performance, with SMMT figures realising a 7.5% decrease in fleet registrations for 2022.

Following the launch of Cupra Born last year and the ongoing appeal of Formentor, the Cupra range delivers competitive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to fleets and company car drivers.

To carry on the success into 2023 and as part of a fleet digitalisation strategy, March saw the launch of the new Volkswagen Group-wide leasing company portal – an online system for leasing company partners that enables streamlined sharing of terms, as well as direct communication with customer contacts.

With a focus on digitalisation, competitive TCOs for the Cupra range, and a burgeoning order bank, the brand is set to continue with its ambitious growth plans for 2023.

Richard Harrison, Brand Director at CUPRA UK, said:“CUPRA saw a significant increase in fleet registrations in 2022 – a year hampered by supply chain challenges that have been felt across the industry. We have dedicated a tremendous amount of effort towards delivering an exceptional service to our fleet partners, not least by providing our first fully electric car CUPRA Born.

“With new initiatives like the leasing company portal and the strong appeal of our exciting CUPRA range, we intend to continue our ambitious growth within the fleet sector throughout 2023.”

A combination of strong residual values and low running costs means fleets will benefit from ultra-competitive TCOs. For example, the Born has a TCO of just 28.6p/mile (3 years/60,000 miles) while retaining almost half (48.8%) of its value. Additionally, as a fully-electric vehicle, it benefits from a BiK rating of just 2 per cent (2022/23), with P11D values starting from £36,475 (58kWh 204PS V1).

Similarly, Cupra Formentor’s e-Hybrid variant also offers a competitive TCO, again due to its strong residual values (52.9%) but also thanks to its highly efficient powertrain that returns up to 235.4 mpg (WLTP). Formentor e-Hybrid also benefits from a BiK rating of just 12 per cent (2022/23).

Following the industry success of Born and Formentor, Cupra has also announced that over the next two years three more electrified models will join the line-up: the plug-in hybrid SUV Terramar, the fully electric SUV Tavascan, and the UrbanRebel, Cupra’s small BEV designed for urban electric driving. All of which will contribute to a new and exciting fleet offering.

Fleet digitalisation: the leasing company portal

This month saw the launch of the Volkswagen Group leasing company portal. To create time efficiencies for Cupra’s leasing partners, the portal offers quick and self-serve access to vast brand dedicated information enabling users to view and request vehicle terms for existing and new customers on demand.

Partners also have visibility of up-to-date brand bulletin and product information 24 hours a day and can request demos through a streamlined online process. Information on deliverable vehicles is also available in the portal for each leasing company, supporting the quick handover of vehicles from the order bank and delivering an excellent customer experience.

Fleet Specialist network

Cupra has a national footprint of over 120 service centres and more than 50 dealers of which 12 are Fleet Specialist Retailers. As well as a dedicated Fleet Team, there are several online options for those looking for support, including a leasing company page on its website and a dedicated fleet area in Cupra’s virtual showroom.

The virtual showroom enables customers to explore the range by connecting them with an expert who is on hand to answer any questions and offer a tour of the car via a live video stream.

After the session, the CUPRA host can connect the customer with either a Business Centre or dedicated Area Fleet Manager to discuss next steps. Part of this may include unique five-day test drive programme, called ‘CUPRA Experience’, with door-to-door delivery across its range to ensure decision makers have time to familiarise themselves with the car and make an informed choice.

