DACIA is bringing its famed value-for-money approach to the 7-seater family car sector with the launch of the Jogger.

The Dacia Jogger offers versatility by adopting the key attributes of each market segment: the length and practicality of an estate car, the spaciousness of an MPV, and the styling and reassurance of an SUV.

At launch, the ]Jogger will be available with two engines, including the new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine. Dacia remains the only manufacturer to offer a full range of bi-fuel models, a commitment the All-New Jogger continues with the availability of the LPG TCe 100 Bi-Fuel engine. Joining the range in 2023 will be Dacia’s first hybrid powertrain option.

It will be available to pre-order in the UK from November, with first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2022.