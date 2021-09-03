DACIA is bringing its famed value-for-money approach to the 7-seater family car sector with the launch of the Jogger.
The Dacia Jogger offers versatility by adopting the key attributes of each market segment: the length and practicality of an estate car, the spaciousness of an MPV, and the styling and reassurance of an SUV.
At launch, the ]Jogger will be available with two engines, including the new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine. Dacia remains the only manufacturer to offer a full range of bi-fuel models, a commitment the All-New Jogger continues with the availability of the LPG TCe 100 Bi-Fuel engine. Joining the range in 2023 will be Dacia’s first hybrid powertrain option.
It will be available to pre-order in the UK from November, with first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2022.
