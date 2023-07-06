Reading Time: 2 minutes

MANY of the UK’s transport and fleet managers in businesses with more than 500 employees, have not yet worked out a way of measuring Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions associated with their workers’ commutes to and from their place of work, a new study by emissions reporting specialist Mobilityways found.

Collecting and reporting on employee emissions of company fleets as part of so-called ‘indirect’ Scope 3 emissions reporting has already been mandated for businesses depending on large UK public sector contracts.

Despite this, only 44% of fleet and transport managers of these large firms confirmed that they already had consistently accurate, complete and transparent emissions data covering all types of commutes including staff using their own vehicles (so-called grey fleet) and multi-modal journeys to work. Even fewer, 42% of fleet managers, had accurate emissions reporting capability for wider business travel-related carbon emissions.

Fleet bosses of major UK employers felt that there were two key drivers stimulating increased adoption of Scope 3 reporting right now. Equal first, shared by 42% of fleet managers, was the fact that Scope 3 reporting is set to be mandated by stock exchanges around the world, starting with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ by order of the US financial regulator the SEC by April 2024 at the latest.

Scope 3 is focused on collecting emissions and other ESG data from companies’ suppliers in their supply chain. 42% of fleet managers also saw that the key driver for adoption of Scope 3 reporting was the need to improve resilience of their supply chain.

More positively, over half (54%) of fleet and transport chiefs said their employers had already mandated absolute targets for employee commutes expressed as a reduction in GHG emissions in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2-eq). Over two-thirds (69 per cent) of fleet heads confirmed that they had already started reducing emissions linked to employee commutes.

When asked how these employee commute reductions were being found, 55% of fleet management heads (that had found emissions reductions in this category) confirmed that new employment contracts had been issued reducing the number of days that staff needed to work per week. Nearly half (52%) had worked on reducing commuting distances, either by relocating offices to an area closer to a greater number of employees’ homes, or closer to public transport links.

Almost half had stimulated Electric Vehicle (EV) usage by installing EV charging stations in company car parks and brought in expert data and service providers to help gather GHG emissions data from employee commuting – using this data to stimulate staff commuting habit changes.

Employee commute emissions data collection and reporting is required as part of Scope 3 emissions reporting under the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the linked European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) affecting UK businesses with substantial subsidiaries based inside the EU or with listings on EU stock exchanges.

Scope 3 reporting disclosure is already required for UK firms wishing to tender for public sector contracts worth over £5m. Central government bodies have already had to sign up to the Government Fleet Commitment for 25% of the Government car fleet to be Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs) by the end of 2022, while 100% of the Government car and van fleet will need to be fully zero emission at the tailpipe by 31st December 2027.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

