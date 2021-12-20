Reading Time: 2 minutes
GLASGOW-based vehicle funding and fleet management specialist, Fleet Alliance, has appointed Mark Roberts to the newly-created position of salary sacrifice product manager.
Roberts joins the business from Zenith Intelligent Vehicle Solutions where he was most recently customer relationship director responsible for both corporate and salary sacrifice sales having worked with them for seven years.
He said: “Salary sacrifice is a great way of helping customers transition to affordable electric vehicles, as over the next eight years the government will phase-out of ICE vehicles. At Fleet Alliance, we will help them make the change not only to a different type of vehicle but also a different way to fund their next car.
“Our main focus will be the SME sector, where many of the larger players don’t want to play, as we will provide customers with the tools to research and obtain quotes for EVs, for which there is an ever-growing depth of choice from the manufacturers. As an all-inclusive package, once you’ve picked a car, you just need to charge and go.
“Our USP will be the level of help and support we provide customers in the critical order to delivery phase to help them make the transition to an EV as quickly and as efficiently as possible.
“There is a huge level of demand out there currently as many companies realise the savings in tax and national insurance that can be made and recognise that salary sacrifice is a great incentive to aid recruitment and retention.”
The company said its new salary sacrifice scheme would allow small and medium sized businesses to offer their employees zero emission electric cars at highly attractive rates, while cutting their carbon footprint and better managing their grey fleet risk.
While the new scheme is available to fleets of all sizes, Fleet Alliance believes it offers particular value to SMEs who may not necessarily be aware of the benefits of this type of arrangement.
