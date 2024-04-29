Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Winner Best Electric Charge Point Provider, Business Motoring Awards 2024 – Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring

charging

Share

29 April 2024

Judges comments: Mobilize has all bases covered when it comes to domestic and business charging. Their solar panel installation and their reporting platform are market leading. The Mobilize Power Solutions EV charging ecosystem covers solutions for home, workplace and on the road charging. These can be run independently or as a complete business charging infrastructure, enabling businesses to view and monitor energy costs, consumption and use behaviour. What’s more the data from across the infrastructure can be used to calculate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of an electric fleet or vehicle and help reduce costs. In addition, Mobilize Power Solutions has planted itself at the centre of a businesses’ carbon strategy through its ability to support zero emission mobility with its combination of smart electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Solar PV systems and energy storage solutions as well as affordable finance options.

Mobilize Power Solutions is committed to making electric transport accessible to every business. Its partnerships with Mobilize Financial Solutions and Ortus Energy provide flexible funding solutions that help minimise impact on cash flow and profits.

The two options are:

  1. Business funding from Mobilize Financial Services offers a range of financing and services tailored to the needs of the customer. It provides business loans to cover the whole electric vehicle charging infrastructure project from the survey to the software, and its flexible payment terms means that corporate customers can spread the cost of the investment. 
  1. Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) from Ortus Energy a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) serves as a contractual framework that enables a third-party developer, such as Mobilize Power Solutions in collaboration with Ortus Energy, to install, own, and operate an energy system on a customer’s premises. Under this arrangement, the customer commits to purchasing the energy generated by the system’s electric output for a predetermined period. 

The PPA structure offers the customer several advantages, including access to stable and often cost-effective electricity without any upfront capital expenditure. The PPA agreement is structured over a 25-year period, providing a long-term commitment to low-cost electricity. Additionally, it includes provisions for upgrades to the electric vehicle charging and solar installations when required.

Fundamentally Mobilize Power Solutions gives SMEs the opportunity to go electric without impacting its current business growth. As their electric strategy grows, charging infrastructure can be scaled up to benefit from new additions like faster, rapid charge points and complete off grid micro-hubs – creating sustainable business for the future.

To find out Mobilize Power Solutions click here 

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

charging
  • Business Motoring Awards, Car news and reviews

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

europcar-mobility-group-ql08h5aamcrmjs1s10nltxwjes3dieg22dijxvj21a
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Europcar walks the talk to accelerate electric motoring

img 1348
  • BMW Reviews, Car news and reviews, News

Road and track – BMW M5 CS review

charging-ev-car-electric-vehicle-clean-energy-for-2022-11-16-17-24-00-utc
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Is the government sleepwalking into an EV crisis?

unnamed 7 6
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, News

Vauxhall unveils next gen Grandland

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE