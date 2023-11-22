Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW orders for electric cars through salary sacrifice are on the increase because of shorter lead times, a wider range of new models and growing manufacturer support.

Andrew Leech, Managing Director of salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist Fleet Evolution has seen EV orders rise by a third this autumn amongst its existing customer base, compared to the same period last year.

He said: “EV orders are up by over 30% this autumn even if you exclude orders from new customers. This is despite the Government’s decision to extend the deadline for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars until 2035 which many feared would lead to a slowdown in EV orders as companies delayed green developments.”

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

Instead, latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Trader show that EV uptake continued to accelerate in October accounting for 37.6% of all new car registrations, as new car sales rose by 14% across the board, beating pre-pandemic levels.

Leech identified three major reasons behind the latest uptick in new EV orders. “First of all, we are seeing lead times coming down to much more manageable levels across the board as manufacturers not only increase the supply of EVs to the market, but also expand the range of cars available, thereby widening consumer choice.

“Allied to the better lead times and increase in supply, we are now seeing discount levels of around 8-15% due to increased competition, which is making a big difference to monthly rentals.

“At the entry level to the market this equates to a typical saving of around £50 per month, while in the middle market it can be around £100-150 per month. And, at the premium end of the market, we are seeing some rentals on selected models falling by as much as £300 per month in certain circumstances.

“Put these factors together, and link that to many companies’ desire to implement corporate sustainability policies, and it adds up to increased interest in and orders for EVs,” said Leech.

Leech said that his view of the Government’s five-year extension, while not universally held, was that it was the correct decision. “For those drivers who can charge at home, either on the drive or in the garage, now is the prefect times to make the transition to electric because so many factors, such as increased supply, low taxation and longer ranges, are overwhelmingly positive.

“But there is still around 40% of the population who have no access to home charging and for whom the national charging infrastructure is still insufficient to meet their needs. So that extra five years will give suppliers the breathing space to extend and upgrade the charging network, making it suitable for all.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

