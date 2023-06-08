Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOST fleet decisionmakers (87%) believe the cost of business squeeze has made their role more important to business strategy and board level decisions, research has found.

A study from mobility specialists Bridgestone and Webfleet revealed 85% of fleet departments are facing increased pressure from board level execs to make spending cuts, with more than a quarter (27%) expecting their businesses to contract this year. Just over half (55%) are anticipating growth.

Beverley Wise, Webfleet Regional Director for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said: “As economic headwinds intensify endangering the competitiveness of UK plc, shrewd cost control strategies are called for to help protect profit margins. But with resources at breaking point for many businesses, innovative solutions must be found that achieves this without jeopardising productivity and service standards.

“Fleet operators are no strangers to ingenuity and digital solutions, such as advanced telematics platforms, that can unleash efficiency improvements through fleet management insights are taking centre stage.”

Fuel is the biggest target for cost savings, cited by a third (33%) of fleets, with more than two-thirds planning to introduce new fleet fuel strategies. This is closely followed by vehicle financing (29%), and drivers’ wages and overtime (28%). Three-quarters also said they were more likely to opt for cheaper tyres on their next purchase.

David Almazan, Commercial Business Unit Director, Bridgestone North Region, said that this can prove a false economy. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the most cost-effective tyre choice, but upfront savings should be balanced against the performance, durability and fuel efficiency gains of premium products.”

Elsewhere, four in five survey respondents said they plan to review opportunities to consolidate fleet services from suppliers. “Significant total cost of ownership, sustainability and safety benefits, can be realised where supplier services are streamlined in a way that frees up resources and drives savings across the entire fleet operation,” added Almazan.

van monter
13 Apr

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans

northgate
12 Apr

Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental

NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at

vehicle leasing
11 Apr

Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice

suropcar2
05 Apr

Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award

THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every

ogilvie fleet
04 Apr

One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme

FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all

europcar 1
03 Apr

Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award

SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group

ason barclay
29 Mar

Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car

europcar 2
28 Mar

Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions

THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider.

ohme 1
22 Mar

Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner

Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and

ogilvy fleet
20 Mar

Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category


Thinking of the switch to electric?

Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.

logo
Visit Switched on EV now!
switched