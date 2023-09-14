FLEET Operations has completed a significant investment in OviDrive, global provider of fleet management solutions and data consolidation.
Partner investor, Groupe Faubourg, joins Fleet Operations in the financing deal, alongside long-standing investor, Shell Fleet Solutions.
The strategic alliance will enable OviDrive to leverage the global operational presence and expertise of TraXall International – of which Fleet Operations and Groupe Faubourg are majority shareholders – and offer clients an even wider array of solutions to help optimise their fleets. TraXall International’s extensive network currently extends across 37 European and Latin American countries.
CEO of Fleet Operations and TraXall International, Ross Jackson, joins the board of OviDrive with immediate effect, while Fleet Operations’ Head of Finance, Oliver Booth, becomes OviDrive’s new CFO.
He said: “TraXall is thrilled to partner with OviDrive in this expansion of already innovative fleet management solutions. It’s an excellent business with a passionate management team and advanced capability to consolidate and analyse global fleet data. OviDrive has huge potential in a space with a growing need for accurate and meaningful data solutions.
“Our combined expertise and global presence reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and consulting services to fleet operators worldwide. Together, we will provide fleet operators with unparalleled support and technology to optimize their operations and achieve their objectives.”
By extending its partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions, OviDrive seeks to further enhance its clients’ access to world-class fuel management, maintenance, and telematics solutions.
Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President at Shell Fleet Solutions, said: “At Fleet Solutions we are keen to leverage world-class fleet management solutions to help our customers reduce their environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. In this light we are very happy to continue our partnership with OviDrive and have Traxall joining the shareholding structure to support further growth.”
Matthijs Honing, CEO of OviDrive, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with TraXall International and continue our strong partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions.
“These collaborations will enable us to bring even greater value to our clients, delivering comprehensive fleet management solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”
Thinking of the switch to electric?
Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment