Reading Time: 2 minutes

FLEET Operations has completed a significant investment in OviDrive, global provider of fleet management solutions and data consolidation.

Partner investor, Groupe Faubourg, joins Fleet Operations in the financing deal, alongside long-standing investor, Shell Fleet Solutions.

The strategic alliance will enable OviDrive to leverage the global operational presence and expertise of TraXall International – of which Fleet Operations and Groupe Faubourg are majority shareholders – and offer clients an even wider array of solutions to help optimise their fleets. TraXall International’s extensive network currently extends across 37 European and Latin American countries.

CEO of Fleet Operations and TraXall International, Ross Jackson, joins the board of OviDrive with immediate effect, while Fleet Operations’ Head of Finance, Oliver Booth, becomes OviDrive’s new CFO.

He said: “TraXall is thrilled to partner with OviDrive in this expansion of already innovative fleet management solutions. It’s an excellent business with a passionate management team and advanced capability to consolidate and analyse global fleet data. OviDrive has huge potential in a space with a growing need for accurate and meaningful data solutions.

“Our combined expertise and global presence reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and consulting services to fleet operators worldwide. Together, we will provide fleet operators with unparalleled support and technology to optimize their operations and achieve their objectives.”

By extending its partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions, OviDrive seeks to further enhance its clients’ access to world-class fuel management, maintenance, and telematics solutions.

Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President at Shell Fleet Solutions, said: “At Fleet Solutions we are keen to leverage world-class fleet management solutions to help our customers reduce their environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. In this light we are very happy to continue our partnership with OviDrive and have Traxall joining the shareholding structure to support further growth.”

Matthijs Honing, CEO of OviDrive, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with TraXall International and continue our strong partnership with Shell Fleet Solutions.

“These collaborations will enable us to bring even greater value to our clients, delivering comprehensive fleet management solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

