Reading Time: 2 minutes

FLEET management software could become obligatory in the future as part of long-term regulatory trends, FleetCheck is suggesting.

Momentum is coming from two different directions, Managing Director Peter Golding said, with increasing digitalisation of both fleet compliance and general financial records.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the DVSA stipulate that software needs to be used for the Earned Recognition scheme in order to report the condition of truck fleets. At present, this is voluntary, but it is certainly possible that it becomes more widespread in the future. There’s also the DVSA’s desire to handle preventative maintenance inspections digitally.

“From another direction, VAT and accountancy records now need to be submitted to HMRC digitally, and this has prompted a huge shift towards smaller businesses using specialist accountancy software.

“Our view is that it’s unlikely that the movement towards digitalisation will stop here and will increase over time, spreading into areas such as the company fleet. How long this will take is difficult to say but it is very much the direction of travel.”

Golding said that company car and van operators were already submitting information of this kind directly and indirectly without necessarily giving the matter much thought. “Fleet data is already fed into official records when it comes to MOT tests and the Motor Insurance Database, as examples. It is arguably a logical step from here to perhaps being asked to record all walkaround checks on vehicles digitally and submit them to a central health and safety portal.

“Our view is that this type of development would be a good thing because it would help to professionalise fleet management at an SME level, providing those businesses with the benefits that software already provides to major fleet operators in terms of time saved, cost control, and higher levels of compliance.

“In the same way that accountancy packages such as Xero and QuickBooks becoming compulsory has helped many SMEs become much better at accountancy basics, similar improvements could be achieved for fleet performance.”

Golding added that, if this scenario materialised, the question facing the fleet software sector would be how to help fleets meet the demands of digitalisation. “We have some some ideas that we are looking to bring to market in the near future that are designed to meet this trend. To us, it’s not a question of looking to extract the maximum earnings from potential digitalisation but working to meet the needs of as many fleets as possible. There should be a balance.”

