FLEETCHECK is introducing the first ever use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its software products with new technology designed to make driver licence checking faster, easier and more accurate.

The enhancement, to the company’s Licence Assured, allows users to upload an image of a driving licence – which can be as simple as a picture taken on smartphone – and its details will be automatically populated into the system.

Peter Golding, Managing Director, said that the tool would allow slicker and more precise data entry for fleets wanting to add new drivers to the system in order to undertake licence checking for essential health and safety purposes.

“In using AI for the first time within our fleet software, we decided to take a proof of concept approach, automating a single task that we know takes time for our users and making it faster, easier and more accurate.

“Now that we know the core idea works, we will be able to use the same principle across a wide range of other processes within our product range, especially when it comes to sorting documentation and collecting data. It perhaps looks like quite a small step forward but the potential applications are extensive, we believe.”

He added that the idea behind the technology was straightforward but the coding required had taken a substantial amount of effort.

“What we have learnt about AI in creating this new tool is that employing the technology is not necessarily easy. To get this to a stage where the data is reliably and accurately extracted has taken quite some time. It is not something that we expect to see be rapidly adopted across the fleet software sector for this reason.”

Licence Assured is FleetCheck’s driving licence checking product, designed to enable fleets to quickly and easily look at the vehicles which employees are eligible to drive and to check their licence for points and convictions. Checks can be automated to happen at predetermined intervals and based on individual risk profiles, with data presented in a dashboard format.

