Reading Time: 2 minutes

FLEETS should “look beyond” full autonomy at other possible uses of new assisted driver technology, says the Association of Fleet Professionals.

Paul Hollick, chair at the industry body, said that it was becoming clear that the promise of entirely self-driving cars was unlikely to materialise in the near future but that other potentially useful – and even transformational – ideas were coming to fruition.

“General agreement seems to be emerging across the autonomous tech field that the target of full ‘level five’ autonomous driving is still some years away, if indeed its inherent problems can ever be solved. This is perhaps disappointing given the hype but fleets potentially have a lot to gain by looking beyond that setback. There is much that can be done with the related technology that is available and fleets should be both looking at its possibilities and also thinking about infrastructure to ensure its safe use.

“Especially, the UK appears to be more liberal than some other countries in terms of allowing this technology to be used on public roads, so there is a chance that we may effectively be asked to become early adopters – with both the risks and rewards that brings.”

Hollick said that some fleets already operated vehicles with level 2 autonomy such as lane changing and self-parking systems and level 3, that allowed fully automatic driving on some roads such as motorways as long as the driver was ready to take control if needed, was not far away from production models.

“Our view is very much that fleets need to be thinking about how they view these levels of assistance. Essentially, they rely on the driver intervening if the technology fails but it is all too easy to envisage situations where this handover does not happen. There needs to be serious examination of the risk management and Duty of Care implications.

“Especially, because these driving modes may be soon available on cars that are entering production, there is a chance they may arrive on your fleet almost by stealth. You need to know if vehicles with these levels of autonomy are being used on your fleet and ensure that drivers are familiar with the technology and how it works. There are very clear risks.

“However, this should not deter fleets from investigating and, where appropriate, accessing the potential advantages in terms of reducing driver stress and cutting accident rates. These assisted forms of driving could prove to be valuable in terms of the benefits they bring. They just need to be properly managed within a framework where drivers understand the limitations and their responsibilities as an employee and road user.”

Hollick said that there were other intriguing possibilities that autonomous technology provided, such as the ability for fleets to access services that use remote driving.

“Our Future Mobility Committee recently saw a presentation from Fetch, which plans to use remote driving to deliver car club-style services, with trials underway in Milton Keynes. It’s early days for this kind of tech but the potential is considerable.

“Certainly, remote driving appears to solve many of the problems inherent in higher levels of autonomy while delivering some of the most important advantages. There are a very wide range of potential fleet applications. For example, if hire cars can be delivered to the point of need at short notice without the need for a delivery driver to be present, that would be a massive advantage and open up pay-on-use car services to a much wider audience.”





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE