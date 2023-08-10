Reading Time: 2 minutes

ALMOST a third of fleets (31%) have been hit by semiconductor shortages affecting their ability to acquire new cars and vans, according to new research from Arval Mobility Observatory.

It shows that 17% have been affected by supply issues across electric vehicle (EV), petrol and diesel vehicles, while 8% have seen an effect on EVs only and 7% just on petrol and diesel vehicles.

A range of actions have been undertaken by those impacted, with almost three-quarters (74%) extending the life cycle of current vehicles, more than half (51%) speeding up the implementation of EVs on their fleet, a quarter (25%) acquiring used vehicles rather than new, 21% adding a wider range manufacturers to choice lists and 11% turning to other forms of mobility.

Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “The findings here indicate just how widespread the impact of new vehicle supply problems have been on fleets over the last three years, with almost a third hit by shortages.

“Out of those that report being affected, very nearly three out of four operators have extended replacement cycles, which may have a knock-on effect in ensuring cars and vans are kept in a safe and efficient condition. Older vehicles are unavoidably more prone to breakdown and need more attention in order to remain roadworthy, something that places demands on fleet managers and providers of service, maintenance and repair.

“Buying or leasing of used vehicles as a substitute for new is also a popular solution, as is extending choice lists in order to include manufacturers who can offer better supply. Where operators have been unable to obtain vehicles from their established sources, they have had to become more creative in order to source the cars and vans they need.

“Overall, it is not an exaggeration to say that the whole management of vehicle choice, acquisition and maintenance has been affected by these shortages, and fleets and their suppliers have had to do much to find new ways of both running existing vehicles for longer and identifying other means of supply. It’s brought about fundamental change.”

However, Sadlier added, an unexpected positive effect had been that more than half of fleets (51%) say supply issues have speeded up their transition to electrification.

“While there has been an increase in the average delivery time for all fuel types, the lag for EVs has been significantly less with many manufacturers choosing to concentrate production on this type of vehicle. Certainly, Arval UK reports that many of the businesses with which it works are effectively skipping a planned replacement cycle to move towards full electrification sooner than originally intended.”

Have your fleet renewals been impacted by the semiconductor shortage?

Yes, we have been impacted on EV, petrol and diesel vehicles 17%

We have seen some impact on EVs 8%

We have seen some impact on petrol and diesel vehicles 7%

There has been no impact 68%

What actions have you taken in response to the semiconductor shortage (base: companies that have been impacted by semiconductor shortage)?

Extended the life cycle of current vehicles 74%

Speed up the implementation of EVs on our fleet 51%

Included used vehicles to cover new vehicle supply issues 25%

Added new manufacturers to our choice lists 21%

Used other forms of mobility to cover vehicle supply issues 11%

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

