FORD Fleet Management (FFM), has announced a strategic partnership with Prestige Fleet Servicing, part of The AA, bringing together the industry expertise of FFM and the service, maintenance and repair knowledge of PFS.
The resulting software will provide a platform for a seamless, end-to-end solution that encompasses maintenance, tracking and compliance- plus a comprehensive uptime strategy dedicated to fleet efficiency.
FFM’s goal is to identify and fix any future health concerns before they cause an unplanned off-road event. FFM’s Head of Fleet Management Services, Craig Andrews said: “By committing resource solely dedicated to proactively managing vehicle uptime based upon smart vehicle data, we are able to pre-empt and manage some of the pressures that fleet operators experience when a vehicle goes off road.”
FFM FleetVision has been created to bring to life Ford Fleet Management’s aspiration of eliminating unscheduled off-road events for fleets. The FFM FleetVision platform leverages Ford’s connected vehicle data, intelligently presenting a wealth of vehicle health data to FFM’s dedicated Uptime team. This enables them to monitor vehicle health as well as proactively manage emerging issues by utilising the platform’s workflow management functionality.
Fleet customers can rely on FFM to maximise their fleet productivity through the following services:
Smart Maintenance- Utilises Ford Connected vehicle data for insights and provides a
complete, real-time vehicle health overview in a smart dashboard, helping to maximise
utilisation.
Proactive Uptime- Delivered by FFM’s Uptime team, who are dedicated to proactively
monitoring vehicle health alerts and managing service events. Empowered to make the right
decisions for your vehicles, their priority is to maximise efficiency and reduce VOR time.
Mobile Service- Wherever possible, FFM brings the SMR to you. Enabled by Ford Pro’s
Mobile Service Vans, customers can benefit from rapid repairs and extended opening hours.
How does it help?
Some of the key benefits of FFM’s FleetVision portal:
The FFM uptime team are able to proactively make service bookings for either a compliance
event or based on a vehicle health alert to maximise uptime and reduce the number of
service events where possible.
The system allows fleet operators to see which vehicles are off-road, with notes and updates
on progress alongside the telematics data.
Compliance events on ancillary equipment can be managed on the portal, ensuring a holistic
view of fleet health.
FFM’s Uptime team will always look to utilise a mobile solution wherever available, in order
to work around customer operation and turn vehicles around as quickly as possible.
Many of FFM’s customers operate mission critical fleets, so reducing both downtime and the volume of off-road events was a top priority for FFM when developing the system. FleetVision allows the team at FFM to proactively manage VOR events, not only when they happen, but in many cases before they happen. The team are able to efficiently bundle SMR events wherever possible to reduce downtime and use the FleetVision dashboard to keep the customer in the loop and able to export live reports on demand.
John Wright, FFM Managing Director added: “After a detailed review of our customer requirements we are really excited to roll out this new platform to help them and us manage their vehicles more efficiently.
“This is a no-nonsense LCV-centric product that meets the day-to-day needs of busy fleetmanagers by bringing together all of their SMR, Compliance and Uptime needs in one place; it’s the latest tool from FFM that demonstrates our goal of helping our customers businesses to thrive”.
