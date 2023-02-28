A NEW series of free fleet training videos have been added to FleetCheck’s online Learning Library resource, typically lasting two minutes, they cover fleet management basics including fuel management, tyre management, driver licence checking, telematics, defects management, driver training, driver safety management, fleet solutions and using spreadsheets.
There is also a video on FleetCheck’s Fleet Confidence Challenge, a free fleet safety assessment programme designed to help managers evaluate whether they have the right policies and procedures in place, are up-to-date with current laws and legislation, and are doing everything necessary to ensure that drivers are safe. It also contains a guide on how to create your own comprehensive driving for work policy documentation.
Peter Golding, managing director at the fleet management software specialist, said: “In recent years, we have very much made it our mission to not just be a provider of fleet software but a source of high quality, best practice advice and consultancy for car, van and truck operators.
“In pursuit of this aim, we’ve produced everything from book-length guides about fleet management to advanced online assessment tools, and the new videos added to our online Learning Library are the latest development.
“They are designed to be highly informative, easy to understand, and provide a good briefing for managers who are often very time-poor. We expect that they will find a ready audience, and believe they will be especially useful for the small-medium sized companies that make up a significant part of our user base.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
