FUELGENIE has expanded its petrol station network significantly with the launch of fuelGenie+, which can be used at most Shell forecourts.
fuelGenie+ provides fleet users and small businesses with a convenient network of around 2,200 locations to top up their tank for less, including on the UK’s main transit routes and in towns and cities including over 900 Shell sites as well as at Tesco’s, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.
Among the other benefits fuelGenie+ includes more access to 24/7 petrol stations for drivers, higher forecourt canopies for larger vehicles or vans, and the opportunity for customers to collect Shell Go+ rewards when they fill up.
Additionally, Shell locations include free Wi-Fi, comfortable rest areas and Jamie Oliver Deli by Shell.
Tony Burgess, Director, Merchant Network at fuelGenie, commented: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Shell and launch of this new service. fuelGenie+ provides existing and new customers with a dramatic increase in convenience enabling drivers to minimise route deviation and thereby save time and money.
“fuelGenie+ provides the best of both worlds in one card; a convenient network backed by leading brands as well as the ability for customers to access some of the UK’s lowest fuel prices through supermarkets.”
the new partnership with Shell also follows fuelGenie mobile app updates which provide even more card detail and invoice functionality to help SMEs and fleets, freeing up even more administrative time, and which is also now available to fuelGenie+ customers.
Aisha Anderson, Shell Head of Fleet Solutions UK, said: “With busy and demanding schedules to meet, having access to a comprehensive refueling network is essential for fleets – and helps them to optimise their time on the road. We are so pleased to offer fuelGenie+ customers access to most of our growing network of refueling stations and amenities along with the Shell Go+ loyalty programme – enabling them to earn rewards as they benefit from easier and more efficient journeys with seamless refueling.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
