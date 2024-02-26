Reading Time: < 1 minute

The second-generation MG 3 supermini has been unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show with a hybrid powertrain and a completely new visual design.

The car, expected on sale in the next few months, is the first hybrid model in the MG line-up. The design mates a 102hp petrol engine to a 100kW electric motor and then adds a separate generator motor which MG says makes it far more flexible than rival hybrid units.

Operating through the standard-fit three-speed auto transmission, the system can run in five different modes, from full electric power while the battery is charged through the engine powering the generator motor, to powering the wheels, or both running in parallel.

The 1.83kWh 350V battery is larger than those in other systems which MG says allows a more extensive electric-only range, though figures are yet to be revealed. Further claims for the system include the fastest-acceleration compared to other B-segment hybrids, at eight seconds to 62mph and five seconds from 50 to 75mph.

WLTP-certified economy figures for the car are also still to be confirmed but MG expects combined-cycle fuel economy of 64mpg and CO2 emissions of 100g/km.

The new MG 3 has been created in the brand’s Chinese and European studios. The Shanghai studio was responsible for the body design which is both wider and longer than the outgoing model, freeing up more interior space and a 293-litre boot space that MG says is larger than any rival’s.

The MG 3 will be offered in two trim levels, dubbed SE and Trophy. All versions include a twin-screen dash layout with a 7.25-inch version for the driver and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen on the centre console. Navigation is standard as is an extensive suite of active safety systems while all cars will also carry a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty.

