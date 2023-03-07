Reading Time: 2 minutes

Business Car Manager Ltd is helping to lead the way to 2030, when sales of petrol and diesel engines are scheduled to be banned, with the launch of a new Electric Vehicle media channel.

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know about, the areas your customers need to understand, and enable a supplier conversation.

Helping the information needs of consumers and businesses, motor trade dealers, leasing companies and intermediaries, Switched on EV succinctly delivers quality content, and recognition of suppliers in the sector.

The new Switched on EV media channel consists of a website, newsletter and awards event. It comes from the stable of Business Car Manager, well-established in the automotive media sector.

Being part of the Business Car Manager Portfolio, Switched on EV is the central point for all things electric. Visitors to the following sites are directed to Switched on EV. An aggregated audience opportunity…

Business Motoring – provides information for company car drivers, SME company employees, owners and small business owners and business drivers throughout the UK.

Business Vans – provides information for vans users, van operators, traders, SME’s and small business owners throughout the UK.

Motor Trade News – An online hub providing both franchise and non-franchise dealer staff access to content that enables them to be more effective in their job roles. An established online site visited by the profiled database of 20,000 contacts and organic traffic on a regular basis as a source of information.

Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) – The LBF is an independent membership organisation supporting leasing brokers and operators across the UK. There are currently more than 170 members, representing the premier leasing brokerages in the UK, as well as a network of Federation Partners Organisations.

As well as creating its own audience through SEO, Social Campaigns and Direct Email Campaigns, visitors arrive at the site via their search engine while looking for specific EV related information.

Thinking of the switch to electric? Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you. Visit Switched on EV now!