Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter
240822 hiphi

, , ,

HiPhi downfall is ‘a warning to fleets’

2408 ulez

,

London to axe ULEZ scrappage scheme

240815 vauxhall grandland

, ,

Larger Vauxhall Grandland SUV adds electric option

240819 kia picanto 02

, ,

Small car, big value: Revised Kia Picanto first drive

Value for money small car gains a timely package of updates.

BY Andrew Charman

,

New Audi A5 range consigns long-lived A4 to history – for now

240813 audi a5
, ,

Fiat 600 gains second hybrid option

240813 fiat 600 hybrid
, , ,

Smart to add third SUV model to revamped electric range

240812smart hashtag5 sketch
, ,

Astra latest Vauxhall electric model to have its price cut

240807 vauxhall astra griffin ev
, , ,

Plugging in to business needs: MG HS First Drive

240806 mg hs01

Want motoring news?

Sign up for our weekly take on all things motoring.

240805 smmt data01v2

,

Two years of UK car sales growth still relying on fleet demand

240802 mini countryman 01

, ,

Energy expansion: Mini Countryman Electric First Drive

240801 volvo ex30 core

,

New entry model cuts price of Volvo EX30 electric SUV

240730 car weorkshop adobe

, ,

Looking for local service ‘cheaper and better for fleets’

240729 suzukis

, , ,

ZEV mandate ‘stick approach’ not serving customers – Suzuki boss

240729 kia ev3

, ,

Kia EV3 pricing to start at £33K with two battery choices

More from Business Motoring

reviews2

REVIEWS

See all our latest vehicle reviews here

news 1

NEWS

See the latest industry news here

awards 1

AWARDS

See the Business Motoring Award Winners

More

240729 kinto barclay

,

Fleet giant Kinto puts vehicles into Aston Barclay sales

240729 be.ev charger image 1

, , ,

Partnership adds 700 EV points to Manchester region

240724 evcharge adobe2

, ,

Government could take five ‘easy wins’ on EVs – AFP

240724 peugeot e5008

, , , ,

Peugeot 5008 launches with three electrified powertrains

240723 fleetalliancedriver app update

, , , , ,

Electric uptake powers e-Fleet app update

240723 skoda enyaq 50 front

, , ,

New entry models cut £2000 from Skoda Enyaq EV price

240720 vw golfhatchr line01

, , ,

Birthday present: Revised Volkswagen Golf First Drive

240718 kiasorento1

, , ,

New look to SUV stalwart: Kia Sorento First Drive

240718 ioniq5

, , ,

Hyundai prices up revamped Ioniq 5 EV

240718 macan

, , ,

Porsche adds rear-wheel-drive entry model to Macan EV

240717 paul philpott kia

,

Spotlight: Kia CEO believes 2030 ICE sales ban can happen

Latest

240717 daciaspring
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, News

Dacia’s ‘most affordable EV’ goes on UK sale

240715lexus
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Lexus makes major cuts to electrified vehicle prices

240710 ineosgoodwood
  • Car news and reviews, News

Goodwood prototypes signal bold ambitions of Ineos

240710 ford capri
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

Ford Capri reborn as electric performance SUV

240710 renault captur03
  • Car news and reviews, Featured, Hybrid, Renault Reviews

New look, more tech: Renault Captur Hybrid First Drive

240709 renaultsymbioz
  • Car news and reviews, Hybrid, News

New Renault Symbioz SUV goes on sale

Popular

Lots

More

Motoring

Click here for more content
240822 hiphi

, , ,

HiPhi downfall is ‘a warning to fleets’

240819 kia picanto 02

, ,

Small car, big value: Revised Kia Picanto first drive

2408 ulez

,

London to axe ULEZ scrappage scheme

240815 vauxhall grandland

, ,

Larger Vauxhall Grandland SUV adds electric option

240813 audi a5

,

New Audi A5 range consigns long-lived A4 to history – for now

240813 fiat 600 hybrid

, ,

Fiat 600 gains second hybrid option

240812smart hashtag5 sketch

, , ,

Smart to add third SUV model to revamped electric range

240807 vauxhall astra griffin ev

, ,

Astra latest Vauxhall electric model to have its price cut

240806 mg hs01

, , ,

Plugging in to business needs: MG HS First Drive

2402_Kia_Dealer

New car results show who’s doing well – and not so well…

240805 smmt data01v2

,

Two years of UK car sales growth still relying on fleet demand

240802 mini countryman 01

, ,

Energy expansion: Mini Countryman Electric First Drive

240801 volvo ex30 core

,

New entry model cuts price of Volvo EX30 electric SUV

240730 car weorkshop adobe

, ,

Looking for local service ‘cheaper and better for fleets’

240729 suzukis

, , ,

ZEV mandate ‘stick approach’ not serving customers – Suzuki boss

240729 kia ev3

, ,

Kia EV3 pricing to start at £33K with two battery choices

240729 kinto barclay

,

Fleet giant Kinto puts vehicles into Aston Barclay sales

240729 be.ev charger image 1

, , ,

Partnership adds 700 EV points to Manchester region

240724 evcharge adobe2

, ,

Government could take five ‘easy wins’ on EVs – AFP

240724 peugeot e5008

, , , ,

Peugeot 5008 launches with three electrified powertrains

240723 fleetalliancedriver app update

, , , , ,

Electric uptake powers e-Fleet app update

240723 skoda enyaq 50 front

, , ,

New entry models cut £2000 from Skoda Enyaq EV price

240720 vw golfhatchr line01

, , ,

Birthday present: Revised Volkswagen Golf First Drive

240718 kiasorento1

, , ,

New look to SUV stalwart: Kia Sorento First Drive

240718 ioniq5

, , ,

Hyundai prices up revamped Ioniq 5 EV

240718 macan

, , ,

Porsche adds rear-wheel-drive entry model to Macan EV

240717 paul philpott kia

,

Spotlight: Kia CEO believes 2030 ICE sales ban can happen

240717 daciaspring

, ,

Dacia’s ‘most affordable EV’ goes on UK sale

240715lexus

,

Lexus makes major cuts to electrified vehicle prices

240710 ineosgoodwood

,

Goodwood prototypes signal bold ambitions of Ineos

240710 ford capri

, , ,

Ford Capri reborn as electric performance SUV

240710 renault captur03

, , ,

New look, more tech: Renault Captur Hybrid First Drive

240709 renaultsymbioz

, ,

New Renault Symbioz SUV goes on sale

240708 fleet

, , ,

Driver profiling and EV use helps cut fleet insurance costs

240708 honda prelude

, ,

New Honda hybrid to revive Prelude nameplate

240708 vw id.7prosmatch

, ,

Bigger battery boosts range of Volkswagen ID.7

240705 renaultno10

, , , ,

Opinion: Dear Prime Minister, we need to talk electric vehicles…

240704beev

, , ,

£55m funding boost will aid charge network expansion

240704 ineos fusilier

, , ,

EV uncertainty sees Ineos delay launch of Fusilier SUV

240704gravells sportage

,

Million milestone can’t hide market reliance on fleet EV sales

240703 jaecoo7

Off-road brand Jaecoo to make Euro bow at Goodwood

2407 driving licence

, ,

Licence checks climbing, smashing 1.26 million barrier

240702 suzuki evx

, , , ,

Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

240702 buzz homepro front copy

, , , , ,

VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

omoda jaecoo

, , ,

Omoda & Jaecoo sign fleet deal with Arval ahead of UK launch

240628 polestar 3

, ,

New rear-wheel drive option as Polestar 3 hits the road

240628vw id buzz

, , ,

VW’s I.D. Buzz adds new longer and faster models

240627 hyundai inster 1

, , , ,

Hyundai takes on EV small car market with Inster

2406 mini cooper se uk 01

, , , ,

Faster & further, same appeal: MINI Cooper Electric First Drive

2406 teslas

, , , , , ,

Tesla leading surge in EV fleet share

240621 onlinetoolv3

, , , , ,

New online tool helps drivers select right EV for them

240621 citroen c3 aircross

, , , ,

New Citroën C3 Aircross offers seven seats or EV power

240617 bydimports

, , ,

Insight: EU tariffs on Chinese cars – good or bad news for the UK?

240618 vw golf phev

, ,

Plug-in hybrid versions of latest VW Golf on sale

240617afterwsales

, , , ,

More faulty rentals heading for fleets

240614 pfiat grande panda

,

Retro-inspired Panda sends Fiat in new direction

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

mother father and little son are waiting for elec 2023 11 29 04 32 50 utc

Can I claim reimbursement for a company-owned EV?

240613 bmw 2series

,

Revamped BMW 2 Series offers new interior and more tech

240613 vauxhallvivarolifeelectric 2

, ,

Longer range for Vauxhall Combo and Vivaro EV MPVs

240612 byd seal u

,

BYD prices up its Seal plug-in hybrid SUV

240612 renault captur

,

Updated Renault Captur adds more tech

240611 xpeng g6

, ,

Xpeng gets dealer backing ahead of UK launch

240611model

,

Improvements boost moDel fleet movement package

240610kodiaqivphev

,

Skoda Kodiaq gains plug-in drivetrain

2406fleet

, , , ,

Large companies ‘need fleet managers’ for growing challenges

2406evfleet

, , ,

Mercia offers free EV myth-busting aid

businessman and female chauffeur near car outdoors 2023 11 27 04 52 33 utc

Fuel rates for Company Cars, including Salary Sacrifice Schemes Explained

240606skoda superb 1

,

New Skoda Superb set to hit UK roads

240605kiasportage

, , ,

Fleet sales continue to prop up new car market

240605evcharging

, , , , ,

Fleet managers seeing SMR advantages with EVs

van

What is Van Tax?

sitting in the vehicle young stylish man is with 2023 11 27 05 29 47 utc

What is Benefit in Kind (BIK)?

240601 unity

, , , ,

Unity chooses Fleet Alliance for Salary Sacrifice EV scheme

240530 omoda ship qox7thjeb46qfw6iafkl64adcq833zrsohuoay4cum

,

Chinese brand Omoda takes deposits ahead of UK launch

240529 hollick afp

, , , ,

AFP adds to calls for fleet support by next Government

240528 charging

,

Advisory fuel rates rise but electric rate cut again

240527 bmw sertouring

,

BMW 5 Series Touring EV arrives on UK roads

240527 srenault scenic 01

, , ,

Same name, very different – Renault Scenic First Drive

240527 smmt

EV focus to SMMT’s ‘industry manifesto’

240522 qashqai sunderland

,

Bold new visuals for Nissan Qashqai

240522 kia ev3a

, ,

Kia EV3 takes on compact SUV market

240522 jeep avenger4xe

,

Jeep Avenger adds hybrid and AWD

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

240520 lexus rz

,

Lexus RZ adds 2WD and entry grade

240520mg4xpower

, ,

Rapid EVs pose risk issues for fleet managers

leasys

Leasys UK and Allstar Join Forces

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

240517teslagolffireshutterstk

, , , ,

Insight – the myths behind electric vehicle fires

240515 bydseal

, , ,

Fleets open to new brands with the right credentials

240515 afpconf

,

ZEV and new brands among fleet manager concerns

240514 newvauxhallfrontera

,

Vauxhall Frontera revived as hybrid and electric SUV

2402 electriccharging2

, ,

Public charging cost slowing fleet EV adoption

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

passenger van car parked on a city alley street si 2023 11 27 05 33 33 utc

Van Fuel Benefit Charge

woman near car on the street 2023 12 06 02 37 03 utc

What is the AMAP rate?

courier driver in uniform makes delivery in the co 2023 11 27 05 14 14 utc

What is Salary sacrifice?

fuel reinbursement

Drivers using their own vehicles

Sign up for your weekly Newsletter

Get our guide to what matters in the world, delivered to your inbox every Friday

Popular

News