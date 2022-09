Reading Time: 3 minutes

HMRC has published its new Advisory Fuel Rates (AFRs), effective from September 1 2022 for employees using a company car.

The rates should be used when you either:

reimburse employees for business travel in their company cars

need employees to repay the cost of fuel used for private travel

You must not use these rates in any other circumstances.

If the mileage rate you pay is no higher than the advisory fuel rates for the engine size and fuel type of the company car, there will be no taxable profit and no Class 1A National Insurance to pay.

If your cars are more fuel efficient, or if the cost of business travel is higher than the guideline rates, you can use your own rates to reflect your situation.

If you pay rates that are higher than the advisory rates but cannot show the fuel cost per mile is higher, there will be no fuel benefit charge if the mileage payments are only for business travel. Instead, you’ll have to treat any excess as taxable profit and as earnings for Class 1 National Insurance purposes.

There will be no fuel benefit charge if you correctly record all private travel mileage and use the correct rate (or higher), to work out how much your employees must repay you for fuel used for private travel.

You will not need to use the advisory rates where you can show that employees cover the full cost of private fuel by repaying at a lower mileage rate.

How rates are calculated

HMRC review rates quarterly on:

1 March

1 June

1 September

1 December

The mean miles per gallon ( MPG ) is taken from manufacturers’ information, taking into account annual sales to businesses (Fleet Audits average 2019 to 2021).

For liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG ), the MPG used is 20% lower than for petrol due to lower volumetric energy density.

The ‘rates per mile’ calculated in these tables are shown rounded to one decimal place, but the final advisory fuel rates are rounded to the nearest whole penny.

Rates per mile which end in 0.5 are rounded down to the nearest whole penny for the advisory fuel rate when the underlying unrounded figure ends in a number less than 0.5 (for example 0.487).

When the underlying unrounded figure ends in a number greater than 0.5 (for example 0.513) it is rounded up to the nearest whole penny.

The latest petrol and diesel prices are taken from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the LPG (UK average) is from the Automobile Association website.

The advisory electric rate for fully electric cars is calculated using electrical price data from:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Office for National Statistics

electrical consumption rates from the Department for Transport

It takes into account annual sales to businesses (Fleet Audits average 2019 to 2021).

The advisory fuel rates are worked out from the fuel prices in these tables.

Petrol

Engine size (cc) Mean MPG Fuel price (per litre) Fuel price (per gallon) Rate per mile Advisory fuel rate Up to 1400 51.9 174.2 pence 791.9 pence 15.3 pence 15 pence 1401 to 2000 44.1 174.2 pence 791.9 pence 18.0 pence 18 pence Over 2000 28.8 174.2 pence 791.9 pence 27.5 pence 27 pence

Diesel

Engine size (cc) Mean MPG Fuel price (per litre) Fuel price (per gallon) Rate per mile Advisory fuel rate Up to 1600 60.7 185.2 pence 841.8 pence 13.9 pence 14 pence 1601 to 2000 49.8 185.2 pence 841.8 pence 16.9 pence 17 pence Over 2000 38.8 185.2 pence 841.8 pence 21.7 pence 22 pence

LPG

Engine size (cc) Mean MPG Fuel price (per litre) Fuel price (per gallon) Rate per mile Advisory fuel rate Up to 1400 41.5 83.7 pence 380.5 pence 9.2 pence 9 pence 1401 to 2000 35.3 83.7 pence 380.5 pence 10.8 pence 11 pence Over 2000 23.0 83.7 pence 380.5 pence 16.5 pence 17 pence

The advisory electricity rate for fully electric cars is 5 pence per mile. Hybrid cars are treated as either petrol or diesel cars for advisory fuel rates.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE