DIGITAL INNK has launched in Ireland as part of the company's international expansion plans. The move means it is better able to meet the needs of global fleet operators. The fleet technology firm has been supported by its customers and selected suppliers to facilitate the launch. The move follows successful trials where the ViSN platform transacted in Euros. Digital INNK's service network in the UK has grown to over 3,200 sites to provide national coverage.

The company’s ViSN platform connects drivers to service providers and allows them to locate and book the most appropriate supplier within pre-agreed parameters.

Angela Montacute, Chief Executive of Digital INNK, said: “Our customers with global networks can now benefit from the ViSN platform in Ireland. It’s the first step in our international expansion plans that are made possible by our advanced cloud-based ViSN platform. It’s clear that the need to drive efficiencies through better technology is an issue that’s equally valid in any country.” The ViSN platform provides advanced reporting capabilities that allow operators to optimise fleet uptime and manage costs through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The technology enables drivers to serve their needs through an app in real-time and improve compliance procedures by creating a digital record of all interactions. The move follows Digital INNK’s six-figure investment in its customer service capabilities to ensure fleet managers and drivers have a good experience. The company also rolled out V4 Cloud, a technology platform that combines telephone communications, advanced security and IT services to streamline customer service and improve the customer experience.

