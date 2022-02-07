Reading Time: 4 minutes

What is it?

It’s a long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctively styled crossover SUV, Kia’s first car to be based on the company’s dedicated new architecture for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

It is powered exclusively by electric energy, with a choice of two long-range, zero-emissions powertrains. 800V charging capability means the EV6 can go from 10-to-80 per cent battery charge in just 18 minutes.

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification and also kicks off the brand’s mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40% of Kia’s total sales by 2030. It is also the first of 11 new global BEV models from Kia by 2026 – seven of which will be built on E-GMP architecture, and four will be derivative EVs based on existing models.

With company car drivers incentivised to choose pure electric drivetrains, the EV6 is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the 1% benefit-in-kind taxation that is applicable in the 2021/2022 tax year, rising to 2% next year.

This is the next stage in an electrification journey, which started in the UK in 2015 with the first-generation Soul EV. As a product, it plays to the brand’s strengths in design, and is a culmination of skills and development expertise collected throughout the last few years with the e-Niro in particular

The benefits are clear for company car drivers who are taking to pure electric drivetrains in their droves. Almost a fifth of EV6 pre-orders have been made by fleet buyers.

While it certainly has size on its side, the EV6 also boasts a lot of good technology and poses a tough question of choice between it and its equally handsome Hyundai stablemate, the Ioniq 5.

It’s a large, pure-electric hatchback SUV with polarising styling, tonnes of useful tech and excellent attitude, in the same vein as the equally recent Ioniq 5 from Hyundai. The Kia, however, comes with a slightly larger battery of the two – 77.4kWh versus 72.6, and a fractionally shorter wheelbase which highlights some subtle differences between the two cars.

There are four levels of trim starting with the base EV6, then moves up to GT-Line and GT-Line S while the GT tops the range off. Base models come with one motor for the rear wheels, 225bhp and a WLTP-verified 316 miles of range. Middle range versions get the option of another motor for the front axle that brings all-wheel drive and more power and performance.

The 4WD GT-Line and GT-Line S versions have 320bhp, are quicker off the mark but the additional weight brings the range down to a claimed 300 or so miles – however, we never saw than 230 miles indicated after an overnight charge.

What do we think?

Having said there are subtle differences, what are they? While Hyundai ‘feels’ like it has a bigger interior and more space, there’s not actually much in it and the Kia has a more sporty air and comes across as more driver oriented. This feeling is actually transferred to the road performance where the EDV6’s steering feels more direct and responsive.

Ride is stiff enough to hold the bends, but supple enough to ride the lumps and bumps and the motor pulls this two-tonne machine with little fuss. You can play around with the drive modes moving from ‘normal’ into ‘eco’ to add a few extra miles by turning down some of the lesser required electrics, or by slotting into ‘sport’ which increases the weight of the steering and sharpens the throttle response.

The great thing about EVs is the instant availability of torque and despite its bulk the EV6 leaves the traffic lights with alacrity and gives you great confident when overtaking on single track roads.

One thing is certain, you’ll have to search for a long time to find better looking cars that the current Kia crop while quality is also up there with the best. You won’t be wanting for technology either with plenty of driver assist systems and safety equipment.

The instrument panel is dominated by a pair of 12.3-inch screens – one of them is a touch screen – while there is a row of buttons below which you can toggle to bring up different functions. Once you discover what’s what – and it doesn’t take long – it’s all dead easy to live with.

Ultimately, this is a big and spacious road cruiser and you can cruise for well over 2o0-miles on a charge. There are things that will bring the range down, particularly during the winter when lights, wipers and heaters are on, hills are also battery burners as is weight when then car is fully loaded with luggage and people.

That said, the range is not wildly inaccurate and the 800-volt architecture that makes the stay at public chargers a short one. If there’s any particular niggle it’s the Korean penchant for adding bings, bongs and bells to either say hello, goodbye or let you know what’s not quite right

Impossible to ignore the fact that this is a well-judged, rounded, interesting and satisfying car from Kia. And it puts other manufacturers on notice; ‘good enough’ won’t cut it.

Kia EV6 GT Line S 77.4kWh AWD

Price On The Road: £51,945

Max power, total (bhp at rpm): 321

Max power, rear motor: 226 / 4600-9200

Max power, front motor: 99 / 2800-6200

Max torque (Nm at rpm): 605

Max torque, rear motor: 350 / 0-4400

Max torque, front motor: 255 / 0-2600

Max speed (mph): 114

0-62mph (seconds): 5.2

Charging:

AC charge time (230v/12A): 32h 45m (10-100%)

AC charge time (3 230v/16A): 7h 20m (10-100%)

DC fast charge time (50kW): 73m (10-80%)

DC fast charge time (350kW): 18m (10-80%)

City range: 391 miles (WLTP)

Combined range: 300 miles (WLTP)

Efficiency, City: 138 Wh/km (4.5m/kWh)

Efficiency, Combined: 180 Wh/km (3.45m/kWh)