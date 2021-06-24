Reading Time: 2 minutes

THERE’S much to when running a fleet, not just the admin but while the vehicles are out on the road as well.

That’s where fleet management and tracking systems can really help out, reducing costs and optimising vehicle operations.

Telematics allow you to track your fleet and free up time for drivers. Most fleet tracking systems work automatically.

The costs of investment depend on your requirements, but the benefits include:

Better safety

Improved efficiency

Lower costs

Boosted fleet visibility

Fleet tracking should be seen for what it is: a system that allows you to optimise the big-scale processes of your fleet.

It can reduce fuel costs, reduce unnecessary maintenance and cut downtime

The increased efficiency and solid safety measures may result in improved insurance premiums as companies’ algorithms register the reduction in claims from your company.

The technology benefits owners and drivers. More safe and efficient companies can provide better pay and work environment. Plus, you can always use the data to directly reward safe and environment-friendly driving.

Vimcar is the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching in the UK.

It’s core product is Vimcar Fleet Geo, which is unique in that it is extremely easy to order, install and use – making it perfect for small businesses, particularly those with no dedicated full-time fleet manager.

And it’s been a successful launch, recognised by the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring Awards where Vimcar was highly commended in the Fleet Management category.

Vimcar updates its fleet technology monthly, in line with customer feedback, enabling it to make the product easy to use.

A recent software update means that it now refreshes its fleet trackers’ GPS every 20 seconds making its tracking product the industry’s most accurate.

It also offers:

No hidden costs – no installation or servicing costs, no cancellation fees

Industry-beating customer service – with free product onboarding and in-built support every business day

Flexible price plans – with a contract to fit the needs of any given business.

Vimcar said it is focused on making a product that helps small to medium sized businesses succeed. It is this approach that has contributed to us becoming one of the top 20 fastest-growing tech companies (Deloitte, 2020).

