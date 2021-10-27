Reading Time: 2 minutes

IN an automotive world where cars are updated or rebuilt every couple of years, a new Range Rover doesn’t come around that often – in fact there have only been four generations in more than 50 years.

So, something of a big deal then when the fifth generation was launched this week at a star-studded event at London’s Royal Opera House.

For the first time the Rangie comes with seven seats and also available as a plug-in hybrid – a full EV is coming – to combat the onslaught of upmarket, large SUV rivals.

And the luxury heavyweight comes with a heavyweight price. The new Range Rover is on sale now, priced from £94,400.

The latest Range Rover launches with two plug-in hybrid options, the P440e, marries a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with a 38.2kWh battery and a 141bhp electric motor for a total combined output of 434bhp and 620Nm of torque.