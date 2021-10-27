IN an automotive world where cars are updated or rebuilt every couple of years, a new Range Rover doesn’t come around that often – in fact there have only been four generations in more than 50 years.
So, something of a big deal then when the fifth generation was launched this week at a star-studded event at London’s Royal Opera House.
For the first time the Rangie comes with seven seats and also available as a plug-in hybrid – a full EV is coming – to combat the onslaught of upmarket, large SUV rivals.
And the luxury heavyweight comes with a heavyweight price, going on sale from £94,000The new Range Rover is on sale now, priced from £94,400.
The latest Range Rover launches with two plug-in hybrid options, the P440e, marries a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with a 38.2kWh battery and a 141bhp electric motor for a total combined output of 434bhp and 620Nm of torque.
The P510e, offers more power from the 3.0-litre engine but uses the same battery and electric motor, taking the total combined output to 503bhp and 700Nm of torque.
Electrification is made possible by Land Rover’s new MLA-Flex platform, which can be engineered for conventional internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid tech, and full electric. The Range Rover full EV has been confirmed for 2024.
Both plug-ins can travel up to 62 miles on a full charge and the company claims a real-world zero-emission range of 50 miles and CO2 emissions of less than 30g/km. Rapid charging capability at up to 50kW is included with an 80% top-up taking less than an hour. A home wallbox should charge in five hours.
Mild-hybrid technology also features using a 394bhp 3.0-litre petrol and there are two diesel options. The 3.0-litre straight-six-engined D300 and D350 model offering fuel economy of 37.2mpg possible and CO2 emissions from 198g/km.
