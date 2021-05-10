Reading Time: < 1 minute

NORTHAMPTON-based Silverstone Fleet Management has launched a new fleet management scheme aimed at taking away all the stress related to looking after company vehicles.

Through Your Fleet, Silverstone can supply business vehicles using its panel of funding providers, as well as ensure a company has market-leading data on its current fleet 24/7, from booking cars in for maintenance, arranging accident assistance and vital monthly reports on how the fleet is growing.

Your Fleet offers central management for all business vehicles and grey fleet, a 24/7 driver helpline, dedicated account management, expert advice and access to discounted labour and parts.

Benefits of the service include reduced fuel costs, lower maintenance costs and insurance and the proactive identification of any issues, enabling a firm to act quickly should it be necessary.

Silverstone Fleet Management senior account manager Tom Bailey said: ““This new offering takes the leg work out of administration through automation, proactive reminders and better data clarity. We do the hard work, so you don’t have to. Choose Your Fleet to optimise your fleet and find real peace of mind.”