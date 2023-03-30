Reading Time: 3 minutes

AMONG journalists gathering in Scotland for the first UK drive of the Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D, the overwhelming sense was one of disbelief that in today’s world where everything is electric, a brand was staging a specific event for a new diesel engine.

Speaking exclusively to Business Motoring, however, Mazda UK head Jeremy Thomson insisted that diesel has a major role to play in the automotive market for some time yet, though he admits that it might not be for fleet motorists.

“There are particular financial incentives encouraging fleet drivers towards battery-electric, and we are very cognisant that for the substantial part of the fleet industry diesel is no longer an option,” Thomson said.

“But particularly in the private retail industry there are a lot of drivers relying on diesel cars for towing, for long-distance driving – making use of the torque benefits you get with diesels and without some of the deficiencies of electric cars.”

Thomson argues that while diesel sales are in decline, the market has not shrunk to the extent many people think. “When we look at particularly the German premium brands, over 40% of the volume is still diesel today. Most people keep their cars for two, three, maybe four years – 2030 when new diesel sales are expected to stop is still a long time away and even then those cars will continue to be around for their 10 or 15-year lifetime, using diesel.”

The shift from the formerly fleet-favourite diesel began around four years ago, Thomson adds, with the pressures on emissions levels and particularly of NOx. “I firmly believe we have found a solution to that – our new diesel engine mitigates the impact of NOx to a really significant level. The NOx (produced by our engine) is only a third of the prescribed level in the new and very, very tough Euro 7 emissions regulations.”

The major challenge for Mazda is making its much promoted view – that electrification is not the only answer and that further development of internal combustion engines have their place – heard in an environment where very loud voices are telling consumers that electric is good and diesel bad.

Thomson is not fazed by this challenge: “We have said for many years that Mazda has a multi-solution approach to powertrain and we have different weighting according to different markets and different consumer needs. The UK is clearly on a very aggressive route towards full electrification and we will be part of that.

“At the same time there are communities, particular users that really value diesel as a powertrain solution. We’ve created what I think is one of the finest and most efficient diesel cars available today. It drives beautifully, it’s very efficient and achieves everything its buyers want.”

Thomson believes firmly in Mazda’s multi-solution direction at a time when several manufacturers are throwing their weight behind electrification and abandoning their i/c engine range. “We see it as a progressive approach and as you do that if you continue to invest in the technology you will ensure that you have the most efficient, the best solutions for the moment in time.

“For the business user there are quite compelling reasons to go towards battery-electric and hybrid, but you have to be realistic – at this point today with the charging infrastructure roll-out and with many potential owners maybe not having access to home charging or even business charging, the reality is that for now a super-efficient diesel remains the best solution for many people’s personal circumstances.”

Very recent developments in Germany, however, could yet move the goalposts for the future of efficient and environmentally-sensitive automotive as a whole. Manufacturers with cars using climate-neutral ‘e-fuel’ have secured an exemption to a European Union ban on sales of new cars with internal-combustion engines due to take effect in 2035, Thomson dubbing the exemption a really interesting development.

“I have no real insight into what may happen but I think it would be really difficult for the UK Government in time not to respond to this change, because ultimately we are still part of continental Europe, at least in terms of how manufacturers look at their footprint,” he says.

“What we care about is the best solution rather than a drive towards the only solution. We believe you should be able to use innovation to get to the optimum endgame. and if e-fuels are part of that then that’s great, but it’s going to need to play out with Government legislation.

“We will watch developments very carefully – I’m fascinated by what’s happening in Europe and I want us to be at the forefront of that. And I think what we are doing with improving diesel efficiency is part of that story.”

