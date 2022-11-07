Reading Time: 4 minutes

What is it?

It’s yet another crossover from Mazda – in fact Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson reckons the CX-60 is the most important car the Japanese brand has launched in many years, and while he would say that, this car does tick several new boxes. It’s the largest SUV the brand has yet offered – though it won’t keep that title for long as an even bigger seven-seat CX-80 is on the way. But perhaps more importantly, it’s the first plug-in hybrid from Mazda, a slow adopter of electrification.

What the brand is shouting most about, however, is the new ‘Crafted by Mazda’ tag line which launches with the CX-60. This is meant to stand for new levels of quality and refinement, and pitch Mazda upmarket to challenge the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

This aim is fostered by lots of technology and some serious levels of interior finishing, though to get the full effect you do have to choose the Takumi model, topping a range that also includes entry level Exclusive-Line and mid-range Homura. The range-topper’s interior finishing extends to maple wood veneers to complement the white nappa leather upholstery and some very delicate needlework trim with ‘floating stitches’, which apparently was taken direct from a Japanese fashion house.

Thankfully this is extra to plus points that stretch across all three versions, not least the interior space which is, well spacious, both for occupants and their luggage which is contained within a 570-litre boot – a size that knocks many rivals into touch. Even without the veneers and stitches the CX-60’s fit and finish is definitely upmarket, while the technology extends to an impressive 12-inch central display unit which refuses to succumb to the industry fad for touchscreens – it’s operated by a rotary control while other essential functions get their own buttons in what is still an uncluttered dash layout.

Other tech includes a head-up display – yes, even on entry-level versions – and the ability to pre-heat or pre-cool the interior, and the seats, before getting into the car using a new smartphone app. There’s also a ‘driver personalisation system’, standard on all but entry-level cars, that uses facial recognition to set seats, steering wheel, mirrors and head-up display to an individual’s preference – handy if the car is routinely used by more than one person.

Safety kit is impressive too, with the likes of lane-keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring standard alongside the autonomous emergency braking, though some of the more desirable aids, such as adaptive cruise control, require spending on the options list.

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 129kW electric motor, combining to produce Mazda’s most powerful production car yet with 327hp on tap. This may be a big car but it’s a quick one as well, passing 62mph from rest in under six seconds. There are, by the way, plans to extend the CX-60 propulsion options with a 3-litre petrol engine on the way (Mazda flat refuses to follow the mantra of ‘modern engines have to be smaller’, instead following its ‘Skyactiv’ programme of more efficient large units) and, get this, a 3-litre diesel…

All of the above is contained within a body that is big, yes, but not bulbous like many rivals, the CX-60 presenting a purposeful visual appearance, though the current industry trend towards huge grilles does not exactly help the final effect.