It’s a crossover and, basically, a taller version of the Mazda 3 and comes with petrol engine only although there is an EV version, the MX-30.
The CX-30 is actually some 7cm shorter and 10cm taller than the hatchback on which it’s based which Mazda says makes it easier to manoeuvre around town. The carmaker is banking on this model becoming its top-selling car in Europe by jumping on the burgeoning small SUV bandwagon – it’s already the brand’s best seller in the UK.
It uses the same engines and transmissions as the Mazda 3 while the interior is also similar. There is a choice of engines, however, both 2-litre with the more conventional of the two being the 120hp e-Skyactiv G, while the model we tried was the 186hp version which comes with all-wheel-drive.
The engine is Mazda’s unique Skyactiv-X SPCCI Spark Controlled Compression Ignition petrol engine. Renamed e-Skyactiv X in 2021, the updated version delivers increased performance and even more efficiency. The e-Skyactiv X’s torque output has improved in almost all engine speed ranges, and particularly under acceleration from partial-load driving situations most commonly found during daily driving.
Even better, efficiency has been improved, with CO2 emissions dropping by between 5 to 11g/km – depending on model, transmission and trim level. Corresponding improvement in WLTP combined economy. The AWD GT Sport CX-30 automatic now emits 11g/km less CO2 with a 2.4mpg improvement in combined WLTP economy, while the entry-level front-wheel drive manual SE-L Lux CX-30 is 6g/km cleaner and is 2.5mpg more fuel efficient.
In addition to the updates to the combustion engine, the Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system had a software update which enables faster reactions of the system’s belt-driven ISGs torque control. This improvement on control smooths drivability by increasing or reducing torque control when needed. For example, when the e-Skyactiv X’s air supply unit turns on – to provide sufficient air needed for a lean combustion fuel-air mixture – or off again, the units inertia creates torque fluctuations.
The 2022 Mazda CX-30 line-up features nine e-Skyactiv G models, which are offered exclusively with front-wheel drive in SE-L, SE-L Lux, Sport Lux, GT Sport and GT Sport Tech trim levels with the option to go for an automatic transmission on all models with the exception of the entry-level SE-L. The 12-model e-Skyactiv X range sits across the SE-L Lux, Sport Lux, GT Sport, and GT Tech trim levels with the option of automatic transmission throughout the line-up. From GT Sport upwards there’s also the option to choose Mazda’s advanced all-wheel drive system.
What do we think?
Mazda’s e-Skyactiv-X 2-litre 186hp engine certainly provides the low-down grunt of a diesel combined with the high-revving character of a petrol, which is apparently down to that Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition which allows the engine to switch between spark and compression ignition methods as required. Its additional hybrid boost tops up the horsepower while still giving us an average fuel consumption figure of 44.6mph.
This results in a broader operating band of combustion efficiency, which ensures e-Skyactiv X not only delivers higher maximum engine torque but also improved real-world fuel economy. The intake valve timing was adapted through modifying the intake camshaft, this lead to a reduction in pumping losses and further increases the engine’s specific heat ratio, resulting in improvements to the fuel consumption.
The Mazda M Hybrid’s enhanced software enables torque reactions issued through the belt-driven ISG that are quick enough to flatten the torque curve. As a result, the engine feels even smoother during linear acceleration.
The car handles pretty well too, pretty much like the Mazda 3 on which it is based, although it is higher, it is not that much heavier. It steers, brakes and corners in pretty much the same way while the ride is well damped.
Inside, there’s not a lot to set the CX-30 apart from the Mazda 3 which is absolutely fine. Uncluttered and the instrument panel is as simplicity itself with easy-to-use climate controls which are separate from the infotainment screen and operated via a menu controller on the centre-tunnel. The dials are nice and clear while everything is generally very easy to use.
There’s a quality feel to the materials too with a soft-touch dash, clear and crisp graphics providing an expensive air to the interior overall. The front seats may not be too supportive for taller drivers but the driving position is good with lots of adjustment in the steering wheel. A little bit more of a squeeze in the rear, but, as mentioned earlier, the CX-30 is slightly shorter than the Mazda 3.
Plenty of headroom, though, while cargo space isn’t bad at 430 litres and it can, of course, be extended by folding the rear seats.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
