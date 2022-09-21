A NEWLY created integration has seen telematics specialist ABAX become part of FleetCheck’s partner programme.
The application programming interface (API) means that odometer data collected through ABAX products can be accessed directly in FleetCheck’s fleet management software, providing a high level of visibility from a single dashboard.
Peter Golding, managing director at FleetCheck, said: “ABAX is one of the largest telematics companies in Europe and we’re very pleased to be able to welcome them to our partner programme. Its products are widely used across our customer base, especially by commercial vehicle fleets, and this new integration will make life much easier for them, helping consolidate essential data streams into one place.”
Currently, there are more than 40 different companies and organisations taking part in the FleetCheck Partner Programme, ranging from telematics companies such as ABAX to fuel card providers and breakdown recovery to leasing specialists.
Craig Allan, global director of key accounts and partnerships at ABAX, said: “Customers are at the center of everything that we do and, as such, adding a valuable partner like FleetCheck increases our service offering. Using two great solutions will enable our mutual customers to become more efficient and profitable.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment