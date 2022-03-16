Reading Time: 2 minutes

KIA UK has revealed full details of its all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, including its low BIK tax band thanks to low CO 2 emissions and long electric range.

It blends power and performance with a combined fuel economy of 252mpg, and an EV driving range of up to 43 miles, rising to 48 miles on the WLTP City Cycle – enough to cover most daily commutes and shopping needs. Out on the open road, electric energy consumption is an impressive 3.68 miles/kWh (169 Wh/km).

The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid has been designed from the outset to deliver impressive yet accessible performance with supreme efficiency. To achieve this, Kia’s latest SUV features a high-performance 1.6-litre T-GDi engine that works in tandem with a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The high-voltage battery sits centrally between the two axles under the body of the SUV, ensuring a balanced weight distribution and an interior space that is practical, comfortable and versatile.

Together, this powertrain combination delivers a total of 265PS and 350Nm of torque, a 0-60mph time of just 7.9 seconds, and a top speed of 119mph. A smooth and quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission ensures drivers can make swift, effortless progress in all conditions.

The Plug-in Hybrid’s four-cylinder petrol engine includes a new and optimised combustion process, cooling technologies and key friction reduction measures, including an advanced integrated thermal management system and the use of a low-friction ball bearing. As a result, the new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid emits just 25g/km of CO 2 on the weighted combined cycle.

As well as attracting £0 VED first-year tax after registration, the combination of low CO 2 and long electric range means a Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate of 7% for the current 2021/22 tax year, rising to 8% for the next three tax years to 2024/25. As a result, the new model costs less to run than almost all of its rivals, despite its premium interior, strong performance and generous standard equipment levels.

The first UK customer deliveries of the all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid start next month, (April 2022).

CO 2 (g/km)* Economy (mpg)* EV range (miles) BIK % (2022/23) OTR ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDI 261bhp 6-speed auto PHEV AWD 25 252 43 8 £38,395 ‘3’ 1.6 T-GDI 261bhp 6-speed auto PHEV AWD 25 252 43 8 £39,595 ‘4’ 1.6 T-GDI 261bhp 6-speed auto PHEV AWD 25 252 43 8 £41,795 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDI 261bhp 6-speed auto PHEV AWD 25 252 43 8 £43,795