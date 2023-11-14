A SERIES of roundtable debates at the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP’s) first-ever MemberExpo later this month will feature some of the UK’s leading fleet managers and suppliers tackling a wide range of current issues.
Topics under discussion will include How to Reduce the Commercial Impact of Vehicle Off-road Times; The Effects and Implications of the 2035 EV Deadline Delay; EV Chargers and Recharging Challenges; Why Outsource?; and The Advantages of Data Driven Fleets.
The MemberExpo is being held on 22nd November at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in Milton Keynes and features 70 exhibitors drawn from the AFP’s corporate members. More than 250 fleet decision makers have registered to attend, including both AFP members and others who would like to find out more about the organisation and the benefits of membership.
Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “The accent of the event is very much about attendees getting as much as possible out of the day in practical terms. We want people to leave feeling as though they have heard interesting new ideas, talked to helpful fleet professionals, and discovered impressive potential new suppliers.
“The shape of the MemberExpo reflects this ethos. Each of the stands is an identical size and structure, so there is no hierarchy of suppliers with a bigger marketing budget.
“We’re especially looking forward to the roundtable sessions. We’ve chosen a range of difficult issues that are affecting all kinds of fleets at the moment and will be asking leading AFP experts about the potential solutions available. It promises to be a fascinating day.”
The AFP MemberExpo is a benefit of AFP membership. Stands are exclusively available to members and the event is free of charge to both exhibitors and attendees. However, it is also open to non-AFP fleet managers who would like to visit.
Hammond said: “If you’re curious about the AFP, come along and find out more about the organisation and the support that it can provide. Individual membership is still available from as little as £99 per year which, when you consider the benefits, is remarkable value for money.”
