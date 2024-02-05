BUSINESS solutions provider Serversys has integrated DAVIS into the CRM and workflow management platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Apps, to provide users with a faster, more efficient and cost-effective way to check drivers before test drives take place.
The Reading-based company works with leading motor manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda to provide a range of business solutions, including the ability to book and manage test drives with potential new car buyers, thereby streamlining workflow processes.
By integrating DAVIS into Dynamics 365 or Power Apps, Serversys can deliver licence checks via DAVIS directly from within the CRM interface.
The first major customer to go live with the new system is Toyota GB, which is employing it for its entire 180-strong dealer network to manage demonstrator bookings and driver licence verification. Talks are also currently ongoing with other prospective clients.
Serversys sales director Rodney Green said: “Our DAVIS integration is primarily designed for car dealers who want to improve the cost-effective handling of demo requests from fleet or consumer customers.
“However, this solution can be implemented by any customer using a Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Power Apps solution that would benefit from integrating licence checks within the vehicle demonstration processes. This could include vehicle manufacturers, car rental companies, auction houses, and racing circuits.
“This new automated licence checking process replaces manual verification, reducing the admin burden and cost, and provides a quicker experience for the driver while ensuring credentials are checked accurately and effectively, thus reducing the risk of liability and simplifying demonstrator management.”
Serversys uses an API to connect Dynamics 365 or other model-driven Power Apps with DAVIS, the country’s leading licence-checking platform, to confirm if a valid licence check has recently been completed. If not, an email request can be sent to the named driver from Dynamics 365 via DAVIS.
Within the system, users can monitor the status of the licence checking process, which may show, for example, that the check is approved, pending, incomplete or declined by the driver, instantaneously providing the user with a demo approval or decline status.
Rules for automatic approval, or rejection, can be defined by each client; for example, the number of penalty points, specific endorsements or newly issued licences may trigger a rejection if required.
The process can also use a combination of CRM data linked to the proposed vehicle model for the demo, which could identify, for example, any younger drivers precluded from driving a high-performance demonstrator.
Leave A Comment