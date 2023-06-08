Reading Time: 2 minutes

SOUTH Central Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust has been able to manage its considerable occupational driving risk more efficiently and cost effectively having switched to fully electronic and automated licence checking with DriverCheck for its pool of over 3,600 drivers and 1,200 vehicles.

SCAS covers four counties – Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire – and a geographical area that stretches from Milton Keynes in the north to Portsmouth on the south coast. It also provides a range of emergency, urgent care and non-emergency healthcare services, along with logistics services plus non-emergency patient transport.

The Trust operates a mixed fleet of around 1,200 vehicles including around 380 frontline blue-light ambulance response ambulances and solo response cars, mainly Mercedes Sprinters, Fiat Ducatos and Skodas, some 580 Patient Transport vehicles and around 280 company cars and vans, plus a number of HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) vehicles and some special response units up to 7.5 tons.

Because of the nature of the work which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, shift patterns of 8-12 hours are the norm, with potentially up to three drivers per vehicle at times – hence such a large pool of qualified drivers.

Jon Porter, Driving Standards Manager, said: “Our drivers’ licences are checked every three months to ensure they are entitled to drive the class of vehicle they are required to. As you might imagine, before employing DriverCheck, this was a huge manual task, often carried out by a large number of team leaders and supervisors across the organisation.

“It was very hard to keep track of whether the required checks had actually been carried out on time or to the required standard, and the opportunity for errors was considerable. Now, our system is completely paperless and drivers complete the registration process via e-declaration rather than physical forms.

“DriverCheck manages the whole process which takes the burden away from us completely and not only cuts down on admin time and staff resources, but is far more cost effective.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

