Reading Time: 2 minutes

TELEMATICS is proving “almost essential” to the adoption of electric vans and job-need electric cars, says the Association of Fleet Professionals.

Stewart Lightbody, vice chair at the industry body, explained the technology was important when it came to resolving two major points – when, where and for how long these cars and light commercial vehicles were charged, and calculating actual amounts where employers were reimbursing employees for charging costs incurred.

He said: “We now have a number of major fleets with more than a thousand electric vehicles (EVs), so there is quite a formidable bank of experience available within the AFP. A key message we are receiving from these members is that in the majority of job-need cases, telematics is proving almost essential to a smooth electrification process.

“It’s a key element in ensuring that the best option is employed at the best time in terms of convenience and range with the aim of minimising charging downtime. For example, many electric van operators are timing charging to coincide with driver’s breaks, using telematics to confirm that employees are rapid charging to 80% and not lingering to trickle charge to 100%. This is seen as the most productive balance of work availability against charging time.

“Others are trying to minimise use of rapid charging, especially on motorways, because low operating costs are an essential part of their electrification objectives. There is generally a wide gap between the cheapest available power – which is usually at home – and the most expensive – normally the fastest commercial charging on motorways.

“Additionally, in cases where there is limited charging provision – such as in remote areas – the technology means that work can be planned around the few facilities that are available, making EVs practicable in places where there might otherwise be difficulties.

“In all of these instances, the use of telematics makes planning and monitoring much easier, showing the location and type of chargers in relation to the vehicle route and allowing charging strategies to be implemented effectively.”

Stewart added that there was also an important role for telematics in tracking vehicle mileage for fleets that used an actual cost method for charging reimbursement.

“While the 8p AER rate introduced last year was much more acceptable for many employers, there remain a relatively large number who recognise that this is not going to meet the costs that some drivers are racking up driving an EV, especially in vans and larger cars. Telematics means that actual costs can be calculated with greater ease, making this kind of reimbursement a more practical proposition.”

AFP members were swapping ideas and observations on EV management on an almost daily basis, he said, sharing their experiences and solutions.

“Electrification is providing a whole series of new opportunities and challenges for fleets and this thinking around telematics is only one fragment of the overall picture. An important advantage of being part of the AFP is the ability to network and access best practice, and this is something that is proving especially important for EV operators at the moment.”





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE