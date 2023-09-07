THRIFTY Car and Van Rental has today launched FlexiConnect, a new service designed to bring a greater level of visibility and reliability to UK pool fleets. Developed to complement its existing corporate daily hire offer,
FlexiConnect provides businesses with a fleet of long-term rental vehicles that individual employees can book for as little as 15 minutes at a time and gain instant access via a free app or secure RFID card.
A pool car offering for fleets, FlexiConnect, is well placed to help businesses that are currently highly reliant on an owned or leased pool fleet, or that operates a grey fleet policy. In using FlexiConnect, fleet managers know they have a range of high-specification, fully maintained vehicles immediately available for staff. Meanwhile, its integrated fleet management system allows them to understand the vehicle’s status, location and condition, as well as access a suite of telematics data and define who can use the vehicle.
FlexiConnect is also well suited to businesses who wish to electrify their fleets as part of their overall carbon reduction plans. Providing full online visibility of vehicle usage and battery charge levels, customers can choose and monitor where their vehicles are kept, allowing them to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure at sites where vehicles are most likely to spend long periods of time.
Martin Wilson, Managing Director of Thrifty Car and Van Rental UK, said: “FlexiConnect provides fleets with all the benefits of a conventional pool vehicle fleet, while offering a new layer of visibility, reliability and control powered by our all-new app and fleet management solution The introduction of FlexiConnect underlines our commitment to offer a full range of mobility solutions to businesses throughout the UK.”
Thrifty chose Ridecell as the backbone of the FlexiConnect service because of Ridecell’s proven track record. The product of seven years of development and testing, the Ridecell fleet sharing platform and app has allowed Thrifty to bring FlexiConnect to market with reliability and ease of integration ensured.
Thinking of the switch to electric?
Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment