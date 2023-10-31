There are lots of advantages for switching to electric car leasing for your business, but it’s the cost savings on Benefit in Kind (BIK) and VAT that really make sound business sense.

How to save on BiK

Every employee who has the use of a company car for private use has to pay a Benefit in Kind (BiK) contribution. On some diesel and petrol cars, this rating – partly based on CO2 emissions – can be as high as 37%. On electric cars it is just 2%, fixed until April 2025. While this rate is set to increase by 1% each year until it reaches 5% in April 2028, it is still way below that of petrol and diesel cars. In the example below a 40% taxpayer could save £4,640 per year.