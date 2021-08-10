Tyre prices frightening? Spread the cost today…
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Forget about unexpected costs, just a transparent monthly subscription and when tyres are required, we’ll replace them with premium branded tyres whether it’s one tyre or all four.
Special Offer
Documentation fee completely refunded for the month of August once your Pay Monthly Tyres subscription has gone live!
Find Out More
Here’s the top 5 major reasons why you should join Pay Monthly Tyres
- No Big Bills or Shocks If tyres become worn or need replacing prematurely due to damage, we’ve got you covered.
- Complete Peace of Mind Planned payments with no hidden extras, taking out the headache of budgeting for tyre repairs and replacements.
- Premium Brands Fitted
We only fit quality replacement tyres from top brands including Pirelli, Michelin and Goodyear.
- Free Ongoing Inspections
Get thorough tyre inspections to make sure the tyres are in safe roadworthy condition.
- 600+ Centres Nationwide & Mobile Fitting
Book tyre replacements at any of our 600+ locations or use our mobile fitting service at no additional cost.
Do you have a fleet of vehicles? Get in touch!
Run Your Own Quote Today
Visit: www.paymonthlytyres.com I Email: [email protected]
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Leave A Comment